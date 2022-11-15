St. Paul Harbor

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The fishing fleet at St. Paul Harbor. 

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has released its preliminary numbers for the size and value of this year’s commercial salmon harvest in Alaska.

The 2022 value for all species commercially harvested was approximately $720 million, compared to $644 million for last year’s catch, and $295 million for 2020. The higher value compared to last year was a result of higher prices.

