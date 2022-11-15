The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has released its preliminary numbers for the size and value of this year’s commercial salmon harvest in Alaska.
The 2022 value for all species commercially harvested was approximately $720 million, compared to $644 million for last year’s catch, and $295 million for 2020. The higher value compared to last year was a result of higher prices.
When adjusted for inflation, the 2022 exvessel value was, as Fish and Game describes it, “the 24th lowest exvessel value reported since 1975.” So, in other words, about average.
The actual catch was down 31% from last year, at 160.7 million fish. That’s because it was an even numbered year, and pink salmon have had lower runs in even numbered years for decades.
But it was the largest run of pink salmon in an even numbered year since 2010. The long-term average run since 1985 is 167 million fish. So this year’s run of 160.7 million fish was about average, but it is the biggest even-numbered-year harvest since 2010, because of the Pinks.
In terms of volume, or pounds harvested, last year’s 734 million pounds was a bit below the long-term average of 762 million pounds. But that does make it the third-largest catch in terms of volume for an even-numbered year since the year 2000. The 2022 statewide sockeye salmon harvest of 74.8 million fish is the largest on record, mainly due to serious conking in Bristol Bay.
Two-thirds of the value of Alaska’s salmon harvest, or $474 million, was from sales of sockeye salmon, mostly because of the record 70 million fish caught in Bristol Bay last year.
Because it was an even numbered pink year, more sockeye salmon were caught than any othermspecies, making up 47% of the total harvest, or about 75 million fish. Pink salmon were 43% of the total fish taken, with about 69 million fish, for which fishermen were paid $102 million, or 14% of the total value.
So 90% of the salmon caught last year were either reds or pinks, and they combined for 80% of the total value. Chum salmon, or keta, accounted for just 7% of the harvest, with about 15 million fish harvested, but topped pinks for value with over $110 million in sales for 15% of the total value. A total of 1.6 million coho, or silver, salmon were captured last year for which fishermen were paid $15 million. That was 1% of the harvest for 2 % of the value.
Chinook salmon harvest is estimated to be just under 310,000 fish with an estimated preliminary exvessel value of $18.8 million. That’s more than $60 per fish. A total of 6,126 individual permit holders made commercial salmon landings in 2022, a slight decrease from 2021 (6,362mpermits).
Chinook salmon runs have been struggling statewide. Runs have been below the long-term average every year since 2007, and they have been low all across the state of Alaska. In some areas like the Yukon-Kuskokwim, recent returns have not met minimum escapement goals despite a complete cessation of fishing there.
The decline of king salmon has been felt by personal-use fishermen, sport fishermen and their guides, and commercial fishermen. But for residents of the Y-K, chinook salmon are central to life, both culturally, and as a matter of food security.
Recognition of the problem goes back a decade. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game hosted a research symposium in 2012 to “identify key knowledge gaps and assemble a list of research priorities “to better understand the factors affecting Chinook salmon abundance in Alaska.”
Afterward the scientists collaborated with agency reps to devise a “Chinook Salmon Stock Assessment and Research Plan.” Funded with $30 million by the Alaska State Legislature in 2013, over three dozen research projects were completed, mostly for “adult and juvenile stock assessment studies, various subsistence studies, marine stock composition and harvest studies…”
But that money is gone now.
In September the Governor’s Bycatch Task Force made several specific recommendations for research projects, many of which were previously recognized in 2012, like “compilation of local and traditional knowledge…,” “life history process studies intended to examine a range of environmental factors affecting Chinook salmon growth and productivity,” and “research on juvenile Chinook salmon in the near shore marine environment, which is thought to be a critical life history stage, and one little studied.”
All of those research priorities were identified in 2012. But they had to make choices about what to use precious research dollars for, and so they spent the money on stock assessments and harvest studies. Which is the situation in a nutshell. The recognition of the need for research is there. The money is not.
As our new Alaska State Legislature begins to take shape it is essential they be educated on the need to fund the research that we identified as essential ten years ago.
Finding the answers to the mystery of the chinook salmon crash will require research well beyond the minimum level required for management. That will require cash money. And the state of Alaska needs to step up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.