Eventually, the Kodiak High School dance team will make it to Tampa, Florida, to perform at the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It’s just not going to be in 2023.
Because of a slew of weather-related travel delays across the country, the dance team canceled their trip to the Jan. 2 college football game between Mississippi State and Illinois on Monday.
The dancers were scheduled to leave The Rock Tuesday morning. But, like many flights in and out of Kodiak this holiday season, their flight to Anchorage was canceled.
Kodiak dance team coach Sarah Nugent was disappointed about having to forego the trip but reported Just for Kix — the company that puts on the halftime show — credited the Bears’ package to the 2024 bowl game.
“They certainly did not have to do this, and I just wanted everyone to know how AMAZING this company, their director, and their staff are!!!” Nugent wrote in an email to the Daily Mirror.
“So, we are planning to continue working hard and performing at home the rest of the season! We will keep on dancing and looking forward to performing at next year’s bowl game! Thank you to our wonderful Kodiak Community for your support and generosity.”
The dance team’s announcement came hours after the school district canceled the 55th Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament because visiting teams could not travel to Kodiak because of inclement weather.
So how did a team on an island in Alaska get invited to be part of bowl game? That’s easy. It’s been years in the making.
In 2019, four members of Just for Kix held a camp in Kodiak. They were impressed with the local dancers and invited the team to perform. With only months to raise funds for the trip, Nugent declined, hoping to attend the bowl game in 2020 or 2021. The pandemic canceled those plans. The invitation was extended to this year’s college football season. Nugent gladly accepted.
Senior Aja Williams is the lone dancer remaining from the 2019 team that received the initial invite.
“It was really disappointing, but I’m super happy that COVID has died down, and we can go this year,” Williams said last week before the news of the canceled trip.
Kodiak dancers fundraised for months but had only been practicing the choreography since the end of November when it was sent the pregame routine and 7-minute halftime show. That’s an eternity for a squad used to only performing 90-second dances during halftimes of local basketball games.
“A lot of moving pieces. The kids are using props for big visuals,” said Nugent last week. “They are doing high-kicks and ripples. Again big visuals on the football field. They will be taking up the whole field.”
Nugent hopes to showcase the performance to the community in the near future.
The last time the KHS dance team performed at a college football bowl game was in 2004 when the Joy Green-coached squad danced at the Capital One Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
“This is exciting to be able to share with these kids this kind of performance opportunity,” said Nugent last week. “This gives them a chance to dream big, network and meet teams from all around the country.”
Thinking about performing in front of a crowd that could be double or triple the size of Kodiak’s population made Williams jittery.
“It’s really nerve-racking, but I believe we are going to do good,” Williams said. “We have worked really hard, and our coach has been drilling us over and over on the routines.”
Unfortunately, Williams will not be on the next year’s bowl-bound team, but the ones going will have the same nerves.
