The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will discuss service area contracts, American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects and updates on the search for a new borough manager at tonight’s work session.
BOROUGH MANAGER HUNT
The assembly will review information from potential executive search firms as the borough hunts for a new manager to replace Roxanne Murphy. The assembly terminated Murphy June 22 following a six-month review period. The assembly hired Murphy from a field of six candidates and replaced Michael Powers, who was dismissed in September 2021.
According to a memo from borough employee Meagan Christiansen, the position was advertised on the borough website and with two organizations.
Wednesday was the deadline to submit resumes and letters of interest.
In addition to advertising, the executive search services are being considered, with proposals from Arizona-based Municipal Solutions, Washington-based Prothman and Alaska-based The Foraker Group and PeopleAK.
ARPA FUNDS
The Assembly will review the resolution for ARPA-funded projects. The borough received $1.25 million in funding from the pandemic relief funding program based on an 18-month loss of revenue during the pandemic.
The assembly discussed potential projects in the last part of 2021 before settling on a tentative list.
According to a memo from interim borough manager Dave Conrad, the proposed funding includes $500,000 for the general fund, $100,000 for the tourism fund, $100,000 for the Chiniak School well, $150,000 for the borough landfill’s water infiltration system and $100,000 toward Peterson Elementary’s roof design.
The memo states that ARPA funds cannot be spent on the $300,000 originally earmarked for design and planning of the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center building.
SERVICE AREA CONTRACTS
The assembly will be asked to review and comment on sample contracts for its four road service areas in order “to refine and bid new contracts for service,” Conrad stated in a staff memo.
The contracted services include everything from snow removal to regular maintenance; major maintenance and paving work isn’t covered.
OTHER ITEMS
• Potential staffing level reduction for the interpretive specialist at the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center to three days a week. The position is normally covered by revenue from lease with NOAA; however, talks with GOAA haven’t produced commitments to help fund or provide assistance for the position.
• Review of the plans for environmental site assessment for the first phase of the Mental Health Facility. A memo from Conrad states the borough will need to decide on a path for the three buildings at the site; otherwise, it must consider future heat, utilities and associated maintenance costs.
The assembly work session starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Assembly chambers, 710 Mill Bay Road.
