Bead

Courtesy Alutiiq Museum

Kayla McDermott is shown with a beaded headdress called litnauwista, Alutiiq for teacher, at the Alutiiq Museum.

The Alutiiq Museum has released instructions for making an Alutiiq-style beaded headdress, one of the most popular and difficult beaded garments to make.

The museum now has a paperback book and four accompanying video tutorials that provide step-by-step instructions, according to a statement from the museum. The instructions are part of the museum’s Nacaq-Headdress project, which is a collaborative effort with Alutiiq beader Kayla McDermott.

