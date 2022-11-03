The Alutiiq Museum has released instructions for making an Alutiiq-style beaded headdress, one of the most popular and difficult beaded garments to make.
The museum now has a paperback book and four accompanying video tutorials that provide step-by-step instructions, according to a statement from the museum. The instructions are part of the museum’s Nacaq-Headdress project, which is a collaborative effort with Alutiiq beader Kayla McDermott.
The project is being funded by a grant from the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak through the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“In addition to the instructions, we added some inspiration to the book,” said Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Counceller. “Every headdress has a unique design. No two are alike. To help beaders imagine the design possibilities, we share photos of nine beaded headdresses in our collections.”
The Nacaq project is designed to reflect the museum’s broader efforts to help Alutiiq artists live and practice their culture, Counceller said, adding: “Headdress making is a particularly meaningful activity. When you bead a headdress, you practice a cultural art, and you also create a garment that can be worn to express your heritage.”
Counceller said the next step is for the museum to host workshops on the topic.
“The instructions are excellent, but headdress beading is complicated. Having opportunities to learn from skilled artists and to work with a group is the Alutiiq way.”
A total of 60 people applied for the 16 spots available in the museum’s first workshop, which will be held in November. The museum is currently working to obtain funding to host additional workshops next year.
