Rotarians from throughout the state of Alaska started to gather in Kodiak on a rainy Thursday morning for the service organization's annual three-day meeting. This is the first time Kodiak has hosted the District Conference since the early 1990s. In addition to a series of meetings, attendees have the opportunity to take part in Kodiak's First Friday Art Walk, tour the military museum at Fort Abercrombie State Historic Park and be part of a trip to the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak. A tour of the Pacific Spaceport Complex was scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
