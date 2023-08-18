NOAA logo

Courtesy NOAA

Three Alaska salmon restoration projects are included in a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funding measure announced Thursday.

NOAA is spending $106 million for 16 West Coast and Alaska state and tribal salmon recovery programs under the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund.

