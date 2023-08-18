Three Alaska salmon restoration projects are included in a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration funding measure announced Thursday.
NOAA is spending $106 million for 16 West Coast and Alaska state and tribal salmon recovery programs under the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund.
“The projects recommended for funding will build on PCSRF’s long history of successful conservation and restoration efforts to recover salmon and steelhead populations,” said Janet Coit, assistant administrator for NOAA Fisheries. “These awards will also provide support to Pacific Coast tribes and Alaska Natives to help sustain their communities and cultural traditions in the face of climate change.”
The three Alaska projects are:
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Alaska Sustainable Salmon Fund will support projects to maintain healthy salmon populations and restore habitats.
Projects funded include the protection of water quantity and quality, land conservation, fish passage improvements, removal of invasive species, in-stream restoration and monitoring of salmon populations. Total funding: $6.8 million
The Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim Consortia will support salmon population research and monitoring to better understand the complex relationships between salmon and freshwater, nearshore and marine environments, while improving management and recovery of declined salmon populations. Total funding: $2 million
The Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska will monitor sockeye and pink salmon escapement before contamination removal from Unalaska Lake and Iliuliuk Creek. Total funding: $1.38 million
Since the program’s inception in 2000, NOAA’s PCSRF has provided more than $1.7 billion to implement more than 15,000 salmon recovery projects. Projects have protected, restored and created nearly 1.2 million acres of salmon habitat and have made over 11,800 stream miles accessible to salmon and steelhead.
