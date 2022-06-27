The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision Friday that overturned America’s abortion rights law that has been in place for 50 years.
The ruling effectively hands over the decision for abortion access to the states. Legislatures will have the authority to pass laws that allow, ban or limit the procedure.
“It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who is pro-life, said Friday afternoon that he will introduce a resolution calling for a constitutional amendment on abortion access when the Legislature convenes.
“I will therefore be introducing a resolution for a proposed constitutional amendment to the Legislature in the next session to answer the question whether abortion shall, or not be a constitutionally protected right,” Dunleavy said.
“I have always had faith in the people of Alaska to make the right decision when it comes to our constitution and protecting our fundamental rights and this issue is no different,” Dunleavy said. “My position on this issue has been made clear. Alaskans should have the opportunity to make their position clear as well.”
In Alaska, the state Supreme Court has upheld abortion access to women. Legal access to abortion services in Alaska predates the high court ruling on Roe v. Wade in 1973.
Alaska’s U.S. senators respond
Dunleavy’s statements followed an earlier response by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, who voiced support for states to regulate abortion services.
“I support the Supreme Court’s decision today, which returns the authority to regulate abortion ‘to the people and their elected representatives,’” Sullivan said.
Describing himself as pro-life Catholic, Sullivan said: “The decision today does not by any stretch end that debate. However, it does take the debate out of the realm of federal courts, and gives it back to the states and the people of our country, where I believe it belongs.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who supports abortion rights, expressed her objections to the ruling.
“Today the Supreme Court went against 50 years of precedent in choosing to overturn Roe v. Wade. The rights under Roe that many women have relied on for decades — most notably a woman’s right to choose — are now gone or threatened in many states,” Murkowski said.
“Alaskan courts have interpreted abortion rights as protected under our State Constitution, but with this decision, women in other parts of the country will face a different reality that limits their health decisions, even in extreme circumstances,” Murkowski said.
ALASKA DEMOCRATS REACT TO RULING
In Juneau, Alaska Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich said the ruling “puts the lives of every woman at risk. Instead of moving this country forward, this court has decided to send us back 50 years.”
Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki said that “this decision will not stop us from fighting for the rights of every American and Alaskan. Generations before us have fought for the right to choose their own healthcare.”
The Alaska Democratic Party condemned the ruling as part of “a conservative coup.”
The state party also warned that organizers of a constitutional convention in Alaska would seek to overturn abortion access and roll back other laws, including environmental and equal rights protections.
“While, for now, a woman’s right to choose remains protected in the state of Alaska, extremist Christian fundamentalists and radical MAGA Republicans seek an unnecessary, expensive and dangerous constitutional convention that would open up the entire state constitution for revisions on issues ranging from abortion, to guns, climate change, environmental regulations, gay marriage, and the PFD,” party leadership said in a written statement.
