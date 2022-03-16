Astra Space Inc. has had a successful launch from Pacific Spaceport Complex — Alaska. The company announced through Twitter on Tuesday that it had successfully deployed satellites for three clients.
Astra is not doing it alone. The launch was in tandem with Spaceflight Inc., a company that, like Astra, works to transfer payloads into orbits, according to Spaceflight’s website.
“Spaceflight is incredibly excited about the success of [Tuesday’s] launch with Astra,” a spokesperson said. “In partnership with Astra, we successfully launched and deployed our customers’ spacecraft. We value working with launch vehicle partners like Astra to better serve our growing customer launch needs.
This is the first of multiple launches the two companies will work on together, according to a statement by Spaceflight on Monday.
“We are thrilled to partner with Spaceflight, who shares our customer-focused approach,” Asrta’s Chief Business Officer Martin Attiq said in the release. “We look forward to working together to make getting to space more efficient, frequent, and affordable than ever.”
The multi-launch agreement between the two companies extends to 2025. The companies have not set a date for the next flight.
“By expanding our launch partner portfolio to include Astra, we can increase the launch opportunities available to our customers,” CEO and President of Spaceflight Curt Blake said in the release.
Astra and Spaceflight were working with three clients for this launch: NearSpace Launch, Portland State Aerospace Society and an undisclosed party. Nearspace Launch and Portland State Aeropspace Society are both satellite manufacturers. A spokesperson from Astra could not be reached for comment.
This is the second time that Astra has been able to deliver a payload into orbit. The other time this happened was also at the Pacific Spaceport Complex in November 2021. Prior to that, Astra had three unsuccessful launches on the island.
In February, a class action lawsuit was filed against Astra by several former investors who claimed that Astra exaggerated its launch capabilities and the investors lost money as a result. That same month, Astra had an unsuccessful launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Feb. 10.
