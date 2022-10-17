Alaska Aerospace is delaying until November the date for a Pacific Spaceport Complex test launch of a new rocket for ABL Space Systems.
The Kodiak Island launch, originally scheduled for Oct. 30, has not been canceled, as reported Wednesday in a post on the Open Friends of Kodiak Facebook page.
The Oct. 12 Facebook post cited an article in pcmag.com about Amazon pushing back the launch of its new Project Kuiper satellite communications system using ABL Space Systems. Amazon is going with a different vendor for the launch of two prototype Kuiper satellites in early 2023.
The website Gizmodo says the Amazon satellites will now be carried into space by a Vulcan Centaur rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
But Amazon’s decision to change vendors is not going to impact Alaska Aerospace’s fall schedule with ABL, according to Alaska Aerospace President Milton Keeter.
Keeter said Friday that the next launch, which was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Oct. 30, is being
postponed until mid-November. He said information in the pcmag.com article cited in the post “has nothing to do with it.”
“Amazon handed the payload off to a different company because ABL took a little longer than expected to get launch approval,” Keeter said. “Our launch is pushed back to November but we’re still a go with ABL.”
There is no set date yet for the November maiden launch of the new rocket, Keeter added.
According to ABL’s website, the 88-foot, two-stage RS-1 is designed as a simple, reliable low-cost “Smallsat” satellite launcher that can be packed into two standard shipping containers and launched from a 50-by-150 foot concrete pad.
Kodiak is one of four current sites in the U.S. and England where the RS-1 would be used to place communications satellites in polar or high-latitude orbits. Segundo, Calif.,-based ABL completed a fueling test “dress rehearsal” of the RS-1 at the Kodiak rocket launch facility in September.
ABL President Dan Piemont said the company is committed to growing operations in Kodiak, with multiple launches scheduled for 2023. ABL has full-time staff in Kodiak and is advertising for staff here and in Anchorage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.