A Seward woman was found dead Friday on Kodiak Island. Her death is still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
The body of Rubye Blake, 33, was found in the waters of Uganik Bay by the captain of a good samaritan vessel in the area. She was found about 100 yards from her vessel located near the beach. Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak responded to a report at 10:45 a.m. Friday that stated one of the crew members for a hunting outfitter that uses the boat had been found dead.
