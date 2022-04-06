The Kodiak Department of Motor Vehicles is understaffed at the moment, but it will be bringing in people from Anchorage and Soldotna throughout the next two months to help, according to Eli Griffin, the Kodiak DMV’s only employee. As this is happening, Griffin will be working toward bringing to Kodiak the full range of services that the DMV provides.
Griffin started working at the DMV last month but is not fully trained. While the DMV associates from Anchorage and Soldotna are in Kodiak, they will be training Griffin to perform all of the services at the DMV, he said. By the end of May, Griffin should be trained to perform all of the services that the DMV offers.
Currently, Clint Hagel from Soldotna is in Kodiak, processing transactions at the DMV. With Hagel there, the DMV will be able to process all transactions with the exception of advanced vehicles, which include surety bond, mechanic, impound and storage lien sales, until April 15, according to Griffin.
After Hagel leaves, another associate from Soldotna will be in Kodiak, conducting pre-scheduled road tests from April 18-22, according to Griffin. During these dates, the office will be closed, according to the Temporary Service Notice.
While that is happening, Griffin will be trained in how to conduct road tests so that, come May, there will be someone at the DMV who can carry out road tests, he said. Starting in May, the DMV will be offering road tests on Wednesdays.
“The losses of service aren’t because we’ve stopped doing those things,” Griffin said. “It’s because we’re actively filling those needs.”
There will be associates from Soldotna and Anchorage at the office from April 25-29 and May 9-13. The Kodiak DMV will be able to process all transactions from April 25-29, and the DMV will be able to process all transactions, except for advanced vehicles, from May 9-13.
Transactions will be processed on a walk-in basis.
In addition to this, people will be able to register or title their vehicles, boats, and ATV’s through April 15.
For the majority of the last six months, the Kodiak DMV has been staffed at half-capacity, with only one employee working there at a time, according to Griffin. The Kodiak DMV is taking applications for the open position.
The Kodiak DMV is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday.
