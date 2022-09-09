Editor’s note: Publisher Kevin Bumgarner met with Homer resident Heath Smith, who is challenging Gary Stevens for the District C seat in the Alaska State Senate, while Smith was in Kodiak recently. Excerpts from that interview follow.
What’s your political background up until this point?
I have been on the Homer City Council for six years. As far as statewide politics I haven’t been involved, but on the local politics side I have definitely been. And that’s really kind of what spurred my interest in serving on the state level. I had an opportunity to work with our current senator there on our priorities, and I became frustrated with those efforts.
I’d like to see a better representation for the entire district, rather than just portions of it.
And what portions do you think are getting too much representation, and not enough?
I can’t speak to what might constitute “too much,” because I think that this is the full pledge of somebody that is elected — is to represent their district.
All I know is I would like to see greater representation for the area that I am in, obviously, and I understand that we have these ideas. I mean, Kodiak is an island. You may feel like you’re isolated and that if you don’t have somebody from here you’re not going to be properly represented.
That’s really kind of a big part of my platform is that I want to make sure that every community that exists within the district is having their voice heard in Juneau, and that includes Tititlick, that includes Chenega, that includes Cordova, Anchor Point, Minilchik, Happy Valley. They may be small communities, but their problems are big to them. So that means that those things are important on their list of priorities. And so there has to be some way to ensure that when our representatives go to Juneau, that they’re getting a fair shake when it comes time to discuss those priorities.
When you talk to those communities, what are their concerns, what are their priorities, and how might they be different than here in Kodiak?
When you talk about Alaska on the state politics side, there is a common interest in the success of the state because we all reap the benefits of the state as it succeeds. So there’s commonality in all of that. But when you talk about Seldovia, it might be the Jackalof Bay dock, or the dock system that’s there for the Marine Highway System that needs to be upgraded. So those are two small things that are priorities for them. They also have their water and sewer system that needs to be upgraded. Those are substantial issues for them that need to be addressed. When you’re talking about 400 people, where do they land on the map? There’s not many votes there, so is there really the incentive to have to dole out the kind of money and incentivize your involvement with them.
To me, coming from Homer, Kodiak is not that much bigger than Homer. The greater area of Homer includes Anchor Point and out East End Road, Fox River, Fritz Creek, Diamond Ridge, Kachemak City. There’s all these little entities of people along the way that would like to make sure that they continue to get their roads maintained and those types of things.
Kachemak Selo just got the go-ahead through the borough with state money to build a $13 million school down there in their village. [It’s a] big deal for them, right? Very small village. Only 40 kids, right? But these are big things for them, and it’s not necessarily about large populations.
But if you’re talking about our district itself, and what we have in common, fisheries is absolutely a paramount issue that we have to make sure that it is continued to be maintained properly. So the management of our resources is a huge issue.
You talk to the setnetters up in the Kasilof, the Ninilchik area, they’ve been devastated by the way things have been managed here in the recent past. There’s issues that need to be really attentively approached in order to kind of see what we can resolve in that issue.
And I know that Senator Micciche [a Kenai resident] was bringing forward a buy-back for those permits to kind of help get some people out of it so it wasn’t as devestrating, and that somehow didn’t get done. But that directly affects people within our own district. And [it is] something that needs to be championed by our senator and representatives.
Those are some small things. Obviously, the ferry system — it’s critical to coastal Alaska. It is our highway system. And that’s something that needs to be much better managed, and it needs to be dependable, and people need to know that they can transport back and forth whether it’s their vehicles, their goods, themselves. Those are critical issues that have to be at the top of the priority list.
When it comes to the ferry, is it a problem of funding, of staffing, of vessels? What’s the problem?
Deferred maintenance is an ongoing issue on all governmental levels. So when you let maintenance defer too long the infrastructure you have is going to become a big problem. When we talk about financing, we have to make sure that we finance the maintenance of these vessels over time so that it doesn’t get to a critical point where they’re breaking down a lot and spending an undue amount of time in dry dock.
You know, it’s funny, I was just talking to Senator Micciche and he said he did a walk-through on the Tustumena, and this was right after I was in Seward and saw it in dry dock when they were painting it. So this was about a month out from when it went back into the water. Senator Micciche did the walk-through on that, and they said structurally that that boat is sound. And there should be no reason that it should have to be replaced.
And that’s interesting information. I told Senator Micciche, ‘You need to get that out there, right?’ People need to know that this vessel doesn’t need to be replaced. It just needs to be maintained properly over time, and so that’s encouraging news. Because that may mean that the new one that’s coming may just be an addition to the fleet that gives us more versatility and more flexibility when it comes to serving the needs of coastal Alaska.
If we don’t need a replacement vessel, do you take the cost savings and not build anything, or do you add this vessel anyway?
There’s some components with the Marine Highway System that have to exist. One, it has to be managed correctly. Which means that we need to kind of remove it from the political forces that happen to shift, it seems like, every four years with our governor. Because we found that them tinkering with it and having their own ideas has not made it a better system.
So if you have a dependable and well-run system, then what it does is it allows the state to then market it in a way that it actually appeals to people to use it more rather than just have to use it more, right? So I think the state hasn’t done itself any favors in the way that they’ve managed the Marine Highway.
So I think that having the versatility and the flexibility to be able to have a vessel that can come in and replace one of these vessels when it has to go down for repair or out of the water for dry dock for extensive periods of time, then we don’t see the disruption, right? And the disruption trickles down into the communities. Then they can’t move. They’re stuck.
I want you to be really clear: You’re not saying, ‘Don’t build the Tustumena replacement?’
No, I’m not saying that.
If you are elected, would you continue down the path with the Tustumena replacement vessel that has already been started?
Yeah. Everything has a certain amount of life. To wait until something is at the end of its life period, that creates a disruption. It doesn’t allow you the dependable service that you’re really there to lend. A lot of people complain, ‘Well, it’s a small amount of people, and it’s highly subsidized.’ Yeah, it’s highly subsidized. But our highway systems all around this nation are highly subsidized. If you look at the roadways between Homer and Anchorage, federal dollars, by and large, built those roads. And they replaced those roads. And so it’s not something that isn’t highly subsidized.
I get it that the population base that [the Marine Highway] serves is smaller, but the economic benefits that come out of that operation are huge.
What’s your message to Kodiak residents who have had a state senator from Kodiak and feel like Kodiak needs have been heard and haven’t been overlooked? How would you want to reassure them that even though you don’t live here you would make sure that needs were met?
Well, this is my third time to the island, and I’m going to be back again. And I think it’s a demonstration that my interest lies with the people and what they need. My experience in local government, I think, has me well wired to understand that local governments — there has to be a relationship there. And that we intersect, really, on the most intimate level with the people. My interest is to make sure that if I am going to be elected by the people that I am among the people so they feel like, ‘Hey, this is my guy — I mean I’m not a gal — or ‘this is my gal.’
Look, you’re in the communities. My commitment is to make sure that your voice is not lost, not only in my world but in the world in Juneau. I plan on being in Cordova, and in Seward, and I’m on the road system there as far as the lower Kenai Peninsula and Soldovia. Alaska is my stomping ground. I love Alaska. And the only reason I’m doing this is [because of the direction that I see the state moving]. I have a large family — I have six kids, a couple of grandkids — all born and raised here. I want that future for them to provide something that is promising. That there is an opportunity for them to say, ‘Alaska can and will be my home going forward.’
I just think that looking at where we are, the sustainability of how we’re moving is really questionable as far as, ‘Is that really doable with the way that we are doing it now?’ It’s not clear to me that what we’ve been practicing is going to get us there.
We had a new election process this year for the first time. You cleared that hurdle but you have some ground to make up. What’s going to be different about your campaign from Aug. 16th to November than it was pre-primary?
Part of what’s happened with this new system is that it’s really kind of taken the teeth out of the primary process. If you have under four candidates, everybody’s advancing. This is the first time you and I have interacted. And there was no talk of the primary election or the importance of it, right? There’s been very little to no press.
The voter guides have not been out. While there was a decent turnout, comparatively, to some of the primaries in the past, which I think had more to do with the special general election, the amount of reach was diminished because of the open primary. … I think the exposure is going to be ramped up through opportunities like this, and with radio, and the other forums that get done for candidates that are going to allow people to kind of sit down and say, ‘Hey, OK this is how this person stacks up against the other. And maybe it’s a good time to look at something different.’ In my mind, I’ve voted for Gary for years. It’s nothing personal. It’s no indictment of him as a person. It’s just that there comes a time, I think, to pass the baton. And my interests lie in a generation that is very far removed from him.
My intention is to do and work on things that help us really kind of flourish into the future.
