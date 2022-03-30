House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy remembered Don Young Tuesday as “Mr. Alaska,” a House member loved, feared and respected all at the same time.
“He was a great teacher to all of us in Congress,” McCarthy said, describing Young as “tough and tender-hearted.”
“Don was strong in his faith and strong in his language. He was a man after God’s own heart,” McCarthy said, noting that he and Young attended weekly Bible studies together.
Young’s family and his colleagues in Washington, D.C., attended a memorial at the U.S. Capitol, which aired live on C-Span. Mourners included House leadership and members, Cabinet members and Alaska’s two senators.
There will be a funeral service for Young at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Great Falls, Va.
Mourners at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday paid tribute to the 88-year-old congressman, who died March 18 while en route to Alaska. House leadership and Alaska’s two U.S. senators commemorated Young for an unflinching dedication to Alaska.
Testimonials, recollections and praise for Young — the longest-serving Republican House member in U.S. history — poured in during the hourlong memorial service. A motorcade had carried the late congressman’s flag-draped coffin to the U.S. Capitol.
President Biden visited Statuary Hall in solitary tribute to Young after the memorial. Biden placed his hands on the flag-draped coffin, made the sign of the cross and saluted the late congressman.
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were among Cabinet members attending the service.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who brushed tears from her eyes during the memorial, spoke at the service honoring Young.
“Today we gather in Statuary Hall where Lincoln served and now home to legendary heroes. It is fitting that we welcome Don’s historic patriotic service here,” Pelosi said, which spanned his service as a U.S. Army tank operator and nearly 50 years representing Alaska in the U.S. House.
Congressional leaders shared personal anecdotes about Alaska salmon dinners hosted by Young and recollections that included the time Young stuck his hand in an animal trap at a hearing to make a point.
Alaska’s U.S. senators spoke at length about their work with Young representing the state. They recalled Young’s punctuality and impatience when there was work to be done.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said that Young was not just her colleague from Alaska but a mentor, friend and “truly my congressman for all of my tenure.”
She noted that Young dedicated 49 years to the 49th state. “How appropriate,” Murkowski said. “He always wanted to do just one more [term]. Everything he did was for the state he loved and loved so well and for the state that loved him back.”
“Don Young was here when every member who currently served arrived,” U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said of Young’s tenure, which began with his special election to Congress in 1973.
Born in California, Young had moved to Alaska as a young adult, working as a tugboat captain, gold miner, school teacher and Yukon mayor before running for Congress. He also served in the U.S. Army.
“He was a throwback to a time and place when people were respected for what they could do. And, boy, did he do a lot in life and for Alaska,” Sullivan said, which included introducing legislation that enabled passage of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Act. The Alaska pipeline system was built three years later.
“It always has been the three of us battling for the big beautiful unique state that is Alaska,” Sullivan said, referring to the work of Alaska’s delegation.
Sullivan noted that Alaska’s sole seat in Congress will be empty for five months until a replacement to finish Young’s term is decided by special statewide election.
Speaking to House members at Tuesday’s memorial, Sullivan said: “I humbly ask everyone here to keep Don’s legacy alive, remembering Alaska when bills come before you.”
