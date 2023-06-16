The city of Kodiak recently got news that could lead to cost reductions for its fire station replacement project.
The city originally thought the project, which already has secured $22 million in funding, had to meet certain requirements of the Build America, Buy America Act.
But since the project was largely planned prior to May 14, 2022, it does not have to stay compliant with aspects of that legislation that would have required a significant portion of the components and construction materials be produced and/or manufactured in the United States.
The exact cost of the potential savings was not immediately known.
“This is really wonderful news for the project, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke told KDM in an email. “We will proceed with design from here, absent the BABAA compliance requirements. Unfortunately, there is a certain amount of ‘unraveling’ that our design team and contractor will be doing as much of our specifying has been with BABAA in mind. We expect the 65% cost estimate from Osborne next week, and hopefully they are able to ‘scrub’ the BABAA numbers from their estimate.”
The Kodiak City Council authorized an agreement in March with Anchorage-based Osborne Construction Co. to work with the architect to complete a design for the city of Kodiak’s replacement fire station, which will be built between Baranof Park and the strip center anchored by Noodles.
When the design is finished, Osborne will present a guaranteed maximum price to the city of Kodiak for review. The city is anticipating that site work will begin in early September. Work at the Baranof Park Recreation Center is expected to continue through October.
If all goes according to plan, a 16-month construction period for the replacement fire station would begin next April, and the project would be completed in the summer of 2025.
“In addition to the focus on keeping the project within budget, the city’s highest priority at this phase of the design is to ensure that the new fire station is weather-tight, durable and low-maintenance,” Bahnke told KDM.
The most current design narrative puts the building at just under 20,000 square feet (about four times the area of a basketball court) on two floors, plus space for equipment, training and a mechanical mezzanine, according to information available on the Kodiak Fire Station Replacement blog.
The first floor will feature administrative and community space, as well as a training room and fitness areas. The second floor will have what is called an “apparatus bay,” support spaces, crew quarters, showers/lockers and storage areas. The building will also have five bays for response vehicles.
The city has been working on this project since 2019. Its current fire station is beyond its recommended life cycle. In addition to its age, the fire station sustained damage during a Jan. 23, 2018, earthquake that registered 7.9 on the Richter scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.