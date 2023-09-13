Grocery giant Albertsons isn’t saying whether its Kodiak Safeway location will be spun off or remain part of the proposed merger of the Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains.
The merger, if completed, would create the largest grocery chain in the U.S.
Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, plans to sell 14 Carrs-Safeway stores in Alaska as part of the $24.6 billion acquisition of Albertsons to help the companies gain approval from the Federal Trade Commission, according to the Anchorage Daily News.
The FTC regulates such large mergers to help ensure competitive markets. In Anchorage and Fairbanks, Fred Meyer and Carrs-Safeway grocery stores are adjacent in multiple locations.
Nationwide, Kroger plans to sell 413 stores as part of the merger.
An Albertsons/Safeway representative did not return a phone call or email from the Kodiak Daily Mirror asking about whether its Kodiak store could be on the block if the merger goes through.
Kroger spokesperson John Votava said it’s too soon to tell what stores will be spun off and sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers.
“Because we are still in the regulatory process, we are not in a position at this time to share the specific locations that will be divested to continue serving the community under a different owner,” Votava told KDM via email. “We anticipate being able to share these details closer to closing.”
U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, is calling on the Federal Trade Commission to stop Kroger from acquiring Albertsons.
“Alaska already has an incredibly concentrated grocery store market, and potential divestments of stores resulting from the merger would threaten both competition and basic food security in the state,” Peltola said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.
C&S Wholesale Grocers was founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores and now supplies more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions. The purchase of the spunoff Carrs-Safeway stores would be a big step for C&S.
While C&S is a big wholesale supplier, it operates only 160 stores and most are Piggly Wiggly stores in Wisconsin. It also operates Grand Union stores in New York and Vermont.
The Alaska stores would not be sold until Kroger’s purchase of Albertsons is completed.
