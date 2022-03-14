The City Council approved a $60,000 purchase to replace the Kodiak Fire Department decontamination tent. A decontamination tent is usually used onsite to dispose of hazardous contaminants from humans and equipment. It contains a self-standing tent, a heater, shower wands, water contaminant bladders and three non-ambulatory lanes for emergency assistance.
Even though it is intended for these purposes, it was repurposed as a COVID testing site. While in use as a testing site, the tent was damaged by a windstorm, according to documents in the meeting’s agenda packet.
The purchase will be reimbursed through the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Community Health Memorandum of Agreement and was pre-approved by the Alaska Division of Public Health Emergency Operations Center. After the purchase is completed, the City of Kodiak will be able to use $80,000 from the DHSS to reimburse purchases approved by the Alaska Division of Public Health EOC.
The city asked for quotes from companies that sold decontamination tents. Three companies replied, and Grainger had the lowest price among them, according to the agenda packet. The city chose to buy this tent from Grainger for this reason, according to a staff report read by City Manager Mike Tvenge at the meeting.
CITY CLERK GETS PAY RAISE
City Clerk Michelle Shuravloff-Nelson had done a stellar job during the past year in her position, council members and Mayor Pat Branson all articulated at the meeting. Because of her performance, the City Council directed Shuravloff-Nelson to amend her employment agreement and increase her salary by 5% after her annual performance review Feb. 24, according to the agenda packet.
Once her terms of employment are amended, Shuravloff-Nelson will have a salary of $129,675 a year.
Shuravloff-Nelson started working as the City Clerk at the start of 2021.
“We are very fortunate to have our present city clerk and, as I’ve always said, clerks are the backbone of this country. Clerks are what makes our whole thing roll,” Councilman Terry Haines said. “I’d like to say thank you to our present city clerk and hope she stays with us for a while.”
CITY ACCEPTING FEEDBACK FOR LONG RANGE TRANSPORTATION PLAN
People can fill out a public survey for the 2022 City of Kodiak Long Range Transportation Plan on the City of Kodiak’s website.
