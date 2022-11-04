The American Association of University Women’s local holiday bazaar is Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Kodiak High School.
The event, last held in 2019, has historically been the city’s largest holiday bazaar. The one held in 2011 had more than 100 booths.
This year’s bazaar won’t have that many booths, said Sandy Solenberger, event co-chair with Kathy Daquilanea. But the average size of the booths will be “significantly larger” than they have been in past years and will feature a wide range of handcrafted items designed to appeal to people of all ages.
The holiday bazaar will be in the high school gym, the auditorium foyer and the high school entry foyer, Solenberger said.
The AAUW Kodiak chapter started in 1965, right after the tsunami that tore up much of Kodiak’s downtown and some of the village communities.
“In the early years its members concentrated on rebuilding our community and opening up educational opportunities for women,” Solenberger said.
The proceeds from this year’s event will go to scholarships for women whose education was interrupted for any number of reasons and they are now trying to get back in school. There is no entry fee. In addition to the holiday bazaar, the AAUW presents educational programs on a quarterly basis designed to be of interest to women. Anyone interested in joining the AAUW or simply learning about it can get more information at the organization’s booth at the bazaar.
Sandy Peotter, co-owner of Kodiak Furniture, also can be reached to get more information at sandyjim@gci.net
AAUW has 170,000 members and advocates nationwide focused on education and training, economic security and leadership opportunities for girls and women in all parts of society.
The Kodiak chapter currently has 35 members.
Saturday, Nov. 12 — Beta Sigma Phi Christmas Bazaar at St. Mary’s Gym, 10 .m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 25 — Black Friday Christmas Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
