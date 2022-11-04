Kodiak Capture

A past AAUW holiday bazaar at Kodiak High School.  

 Courtesy of DEREK CLARKSTON

The American Association of University Women’s local holiday bazaar is Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Kodiak High School.

The event, last held in 2019, has historically been the city’s largest holiday bazaar. The one held in 2011 had more than 100 booths. 

