The five-member Alaska Redistricting Board issued its final map last week after three months of work, formally adopting paired House and Senate districts for the next 10 years.
The redistricting process falls in line with the state’s constitution, which requires that the state must draft new political districts every 10 years following the release of U.S. Census results.
Kodiak will continue to be the anchor for the Alaska House District currently represented by House Speaker Loiuse Stutes, R-Kodiak. The House district, which will be relabeled District 6, will also add Seward into its fold, in line with some of the suggested alternative maps approved by the board in October.
The House district also keeps Cordova, something that some of the alternative maps had cut out. Stutes will lose Seldovia, however, as well as Port Graham, Nanwalek and Halibut Cove.
Yakutat had been planned in all six alternatives to be split off from the House district, and would be considered the northern tip of districts that will form the Southeastern Alaska House District 2.
The Senate District including Kodiak, meanwhile, will be renamed Senate District C. It is currently House P, served by Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak. It will remain mostly unchanged, but it does pick up Seward and loses Yakutat. Stevens will keep Homer, Anchor Point and Seldovia.
Constitutional guidelines require House districts to be contiguous, compact and socio-economically integrated and as close to equitable population quotas as possible.
According to the redistricting board, Senate districts are paired with two House districts.
The Kodiak Island Borough and City of Kodiak had issued a joint resolution in favor of a map submitted by the Doyon Coalition, which would have paired Seward with Kodiak at the expense of cutting Cordova from the map.
Some of the alternative maps also would have recommended pairing Kodiak in the House District with the East End Road communities near Homer and Valdez, or parts of the Lake and Peninsula Borough, including communities near Bristol Bay. During the redistricting board’s traveling workshop to Kodiak back in October, local elected officials had voiced concerns that those communities didn’t reflect Kodiak’s overall culture or economic structure.
City of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson said the final map worked well for Kodiak.
“The addition of Seward ensures our area’s culture, geography and economies are in sync with our House and Senate districts,” Branson said Monday. “I was really pleased with what the board decided.”
Branson added the map isn’t a done deal and could be subject to legal challenges.
Alaska’s constitution allows groups or individuals to challenge the final map within 30 days of adoption, at which point the state courts will decide and offer guidance on how to make changes.
“But what they have laid for Kodiak and the surrounding communities is very positive,” Branson said.
She said the Senate map originally had Kodiak aligned with Nikiski on the northwest part of the Kenai Peninsula.
“We don’t have anything in line or in common with Nikiski, and I did testify to the board about that,” Branson said.
Stevens called the final map a work in progress due to potential upcoming legal challenges.
“Legal challenges always happen so you can’t really plan on what it is right now,” Stevens said. “It’s a little early to know what exactly will happen.”
Regardless, he called the addition of Seward to his district “a really great addition.”
“I used to represent Seward at one time as it was in the Homer part of my district before,” Stevens said. “It’s a great community and has a lot of similarity to Kodiak in terms of tourism and fishing, so it’s a reasonable thing to do adding it to the district.”
Stevens said the biggest concern was likely having to run for re-election in 2022, even after having been re-elected in 2020.
“We’ll just have to wait and see how everything finally turns out,” Stevens said. “There were a lot of really hard feelings in the redistricting board in reaching the final decision.”
The redistricting board adopted the final proclamation and redistricting map in a 3-2 vote, with board members John Binkley, Budd Simpson and Bethany Marcum supporting it. Board members Nicole Borromeo and Melaine Bahnke opposed it.
Both Bahnke and Borromeo also objected to new Senate districts in the Anchorage and Fairbanks areas because of allegations of gerrymandering.
Borromeo, who was appointed to the board by former Alaska House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, said she could not support the overall final map because it failed to pair districts in Anchorage together.
Borromeo said what had been a solid process by the board ended up “pulling the wool over the public’s eyes.”
“Our outcome has resulted in the silencing or muzzling or muffling of a particular segment of Alaska voters,” Borromeo said.
Board member Bahnke, appointed by former Alaska Supreme Court Chief Justice Joel Bolger, also voted against the final map.
“There was evidence of naked partisan gerrymandering and that calls into question the integrity of the entire plan, especially the Fairbanks area,” Bahnke said. “I feel like this is not an A+ plan, and I think Alaskans deserve better.”
She said while 80% of the plan feels fair and nonpartisan, the rest wasn’t.
Binkley, the board chair, a Republican appointed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, called the process fair.
“We took a tremendous amount of testimony. .. And it was very informative for all the board to get the sense from Alaskans on how it affected their communities about how this complicated map is put together,” Binkley said.
He said he felt the board adhered tightly to the Alaska constitutional mandates that govern redistricting.
“It’s a difficult process not only in the technical aspects but also in making certain everyone is pleased with the results,” Binkley said. “It’s unfortunate that not everyone can be happy with what the plan is.”
Binkley added there is a likely chance it will be litigated, and that the board will look at the facts “as this map heads into the judicial system.”
“In the end, we will have a fair plan that will have been reviewed by the judiciary and the people of Alaska,” Binkley said.
