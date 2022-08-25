2002 — SEWARD 33, KODIAK 0
According to a Kodiak Daily Mirror article, more than 1,000 people watched Kodiak lose its first-ever home game — a junior varsity contest — to Seward 33-0. The Bears trailed 7-0 after the first and 22-0 after the second.
2003 — KODIAK 26, VALDEZ 20
Kodiak built a 26-0 third-quarter lead and hung on to defeat Valdez by six points.
Running backs Mark Doctolero and Brad Zemke combined for 253 yards and three touchdowns.
2004 — KODIAK 14, ACS 6
With the game knotted at 6, sophomore running back Clyde Valdez broke free on fourth down for a 20-yard touchdown run with under 2 minutes left. Kodiak converted the two-point conversion and went on to win by eight points.
2005 — KODIAK 22, SKYVIEW 14
A Thor Jones tackle of a Skyview running back one yard from the end zone as time expired preserved Kodiak’s eight-point victory.
2006 — SOLDOTNA 14, KODIAK 13
A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns by Soldotna’s Mike Reed handed the Bears a heart-breaking one-point loss.
Reed’s second touchdown from eight yards out gave Soldotna the lead with 1:21 left.
2007 — KODIAK 28, KENAI 27
Senior quarterback Jimmy Eggemeyer ran for 100 yards and passed for 108 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kodiak to a one-point victory over Kenai.
2008 — KODIAK 53, SEWARD 0
Nick VanMatre returned the opening kickoff 83 yards and Kodiak scored many more times in the most lopsided home opener in Bear history.
2009 — COLONY 23, KODIAK 6
Colony led 17-0 at halftime and cruised to an easy victory over Kodiak. The Bears’ lone touchdown came from a Charlie Johnson 3-yard run with less than four minutes in the game.
2010 — SOLDOTNA 28, KODIAK 0
Kodiak was held to 30 yards of total offense, while Soldotna put the game away in the third quarter with a pair of touchdowns.
2011 — KODIAK 12, SKYVIEW 6, OT
A Chris Parsons’ 10-yard rushing touchdown in overtime powered the Bears to a come-from-behind win over the Panthers.
2012 — KODIAK 45, WEST JV 0
Kodiak opened the 2012 season at Woody Way Field with a convincing victory over West Anchorage’s junior varsity squad.
Jemuel Medina rushed for 157 yards and three scores as Kodiak led 26-0 after the first quarter.
2013 — KENAI, 22, KODIAK 21
Kodiak raced out to a 22-7 halftime lead and fended off Kodiak by a point in the latest home opener in program history.
Running back Melvin Javier rushed for a pair of second-half touchdowns — 32 and 66 yards — and ended with 120 yards on eight carries. His final score came with 10:28 remaining in the game.
2014 — CHUGIAK 50, KODIAK 0
Large-school Chugiak erupted for 29 first-quarter points and never looked back. Kodiak quarterback Melvin Javier accounted for 72 of his team’s 102 offensive yards.
2015 — KODIAK 20, EAGLE RIVER 0
Kodiak welcomed Eagle River to the Northern Lights Conference with a shutout.
Jay Miranda accounted for 121 of Kodiak’s 180 total offensive yards — 86 rushing and 34 receiving — and one touchdown.
2016 — KODIAK 14, HOUSTON 0
Kodiak pitched its second straight shutout on opening day by blanking Houston.
The Bears held the Hawks to 108 yards of offense and received touchdowns from Joel Francisco and Kaleb Finley.
2017 — EIELSON 24, KODIAK 0
Eielson out of Fairbanks celebrated its first trip to The Rock by blanking Kodiak in the Bears’ 2017 home opener.
The Division III Ravens used a stingy defense that forced five Kodiak turnovers — four interceptions and one fumble — and a relentless rushing attack that accumulated 235 yards.
Running back Kaleb Finley led Kodiak with 77 yards on 14 carries. Freshman quarterback Dosey Berry passed for 122 yards.
2018 — KODIAK 56, HOMER 15
Kodiak senior running back Micah Bartel nearly ran into the school record book in the 2018 home opener. Bartel rushed for 264 yards, with half of his eight totes going for touchdowns. He finished 17 yards shy of Alex Woodell’s school record of 281 yards in a 2008 playoff game against Nikiski. Woodell, though, needed 30 carries, while Bartel averaged 33 yards per touch and only carried the ball twice in the second half.
Bartel’s scoring runs came from 22, 48, 74 and 79 yards.
2019 — CHUGIAK 56, KODIAK 0
The Mustangs’ spoiled the Bears’ 2019 debut at The Floyd by putting on a big-play clinic as 21 of their 36 offensive snaps went for more than 10 yards, while five of their eight touchdowns came from outside the red zone.
Chugiak quarterback Quentin Wilson had 224 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Junior Igan Galindez did it all for Kodiak, accounting for 111 yards — 48 rushing, 45 passing and 18 receiving.
2021 — WASILLA 34, KODIAK 6
Kodiak’s John Ticman balled out in Kodiak’s 2021 season opener, catching five passes for 96 yards and returning a punt 30 yards. But, unfortunately, for Kodiak, that was pretty much all the offense the home team generated.
Wasilla jumped out to a 22-0 lead before quarterback Malakai Olson plunged in from 1-yard out to give Kodiak its first score of the season.
