Cruise ships are coming back to Kodiak this summer. It will be the first time that cruise ships will be sailing into docks since 2019, before the COVID pandemic started.
“We are happy to see cruise ships come back this season,” Aimiee Williams, executive director of Discover Kodiak, said. “We know how important this industry is to Alaska and what a milestone it is to see these ships in Alaskan waters again.”
As of now, there are 11 ships scheduled to dock in Kodiak between July 14 and Oct. 6. If all of the ships are filled to capacity, that means 8,695 passengers, Williams said.
It’s hard to put an exact number of the amount of money that cruise ships bring into Kodiak, she said. Tourists engage with the local economy in various ways; stores get more customers, local artists sell to passengers, more people visit museums, and there are businesses that get money by offering shore excursions, she said.
One thing that can be measured is the amount of money Kodiak gets from Commercial Vessel Passenger taxes. The cruise ship industry brought in $176,005 from the taxes between fiscal years 2007-2016, according to a February study by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The island also earned $112,763 in CPV taxes from fiscal year 2017-2019, the Alaska Department of Revenue’s Tax Division reported.
Between 2009 and 2019, there has been an average of 18 ships per year in Kodiak, according to data from the Cruise Line Alaska Agency and the Department of Labor’s report. The 2019 cruise ship season was an unusually busy year — 31 cruise ships came to Kodiak that season, according to the Cruise Line of Alaska Agency.
The city of Kodiak and the Kodiak Island Borough are both preparing for the ships’ return. The Borough Assembly approved giving the city $153,000 from the Commercial Passenger Vessel Excise Tax Fund. The money will go toward the purchase and installation of four Portland loos, which are durable, single-person restrooms, to be placed in the downtown area.
