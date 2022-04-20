The The Kodiak Shakesbears will be performing “Lord of the Flies,” its final play of the season, this week. The play, which is based on a book by William Goldings, is about a group of children stranded on a deserted island in the midst of a rag-
ing war. It follows the boys as they try to establish order but slowly devolve into chaos and violence, according to the Shakesbears’ press release.
“The classic story explores the dark side of humanity and questions the very idea of ‘civilization,’” the press release states.
The Shakesbears’ theme for this season was “survival,” according to the press release. In the fall, they put on a production of “Night of the Living Dead,” which is about a group of people trying to survive the night during a zombie outbreak.
One of the best things about “Lord of the Flies” is that so many people are familiar with the story because it is common in school curriculums, said junior Gwen Luera. She is one of the assistant directors and plays the role of the Naval Officer.
The play is, in essence, a re-enactment of societal taboos, which is why it is such an engaging story, said MacKenzie Burke, the junior playing Eric, a character that stands behind the lead character, Ralph, as the boys’ society crumbles. When Burke first read the book, she felt like it was a type of thing that she “wasn’t supposed to be doing,” she said. Watching the play should be a similar experience, she said.
Burke will be acting alongside her identical twin Charlotte, who is playing Sam, Eric’s identical twin in the play, according to Burke.
In addition to Burke, viewers should keep their eye out for senior Lucy Tiglao and eighth grader Naomi Thomas who are playing the role of Ralph, sophomore Garrett Pittman and eighth grader Tatiana Otto who are acting as Jack, and junior Koday Witherow and seventh grader Abe Thomas who are playing the role of Piggy, according to the press release.
The audience may also want to pay attention to the fights, which were largely choreographed by Luera, she said.
The production is a labor of love, she said. The cast and crew spent hours between homework assignments and studying for tests to make it happen.
The show will open on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium in Kodiak High School. It will also run at 6:30 p.m. on April 22 and 23, and there will be a show on April 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. They can be bought at kodiakshakesbears.ludus.com or at the door. The show is not recommended for younger audiences.
