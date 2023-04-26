Coast Guard crew members from Air Station Kodiak rescued two mariners last Sunday from their sinking boat in the area around Cape Chiniak.

The two mariners notified watchstanders at the command center in Anchorage at 8 a.m. that their 64-foot commercial fishing vessel, the F/V Alitak, was taking on water. The Coast Guard launched a helicopter air crew from Air Station Kodiak to perform the rescue.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.