Coast Guard crew members from Air Station Kodiak rescued two mariners last Sunday from their sinking boat in the area around Cape Chiniak.
The two mariners notified watchstanders at the command center in Anchorage at 8 a.m. that their 64-foot commercial fishing vessel, the F/V Alitak, was taking on water. The Coast Guard launched a helicopter air crew from Air Station Kodiak to perform the rescue.
“This case highlights the importance of safety equipment," said Petty Officer Samantha Smith. "This could have had a much darker outcome if these two had not donned immersion suits and activated the vessel's [emergency-indicating radio beacon].”
The air crew arrived at the sinking vessel within an hour of the notification while the vessel was located about 200 yards from shore. The mariners were wearing immersion suits and entered the water before being rescued by a Coast Guard swimmer.
The Coast Guard air crew loaded the survivors into the aircraft and transported them safely to emergency medical services at Air Station Kodiak before being transferred to Provide Kodiak Island Medical Center.
Other information about the rescue was not immediately available.
