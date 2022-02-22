The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities will undertake a $7.5 million construction project at Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport to upgrade the perimeter of the airport.
The new fence will be made taller and some of the “wear and tear” on the fence and gate will be upgraded, Project Manager James Brown said.
The changes will make the perimeter meet the Transportation Security Administration’s most recent requirements, said Sara Brown, a public information officer with Department of Transportation.
The project has been in the works since 2017. It will be funded primarily with $6.9 million in federal money while the state will contribute $500,000, Sara Brown said. Construction is scheduled to start this summer and take two years to complete.
The construction will be the only infrastructure project overseen by the Department of Transportation in Kodiak this year that is using federal dollars. However, DOT will still be working on building a Tustumena replacement Vessel, which will also be funded in large part with federal dollars.
The Dunleavy administration has funneled hundreds of millions of federal dollars into the Department of Transportation. The money is being used to support infrastructure projects, such as updating airport perimeters, constructing new ferries and — in some places outside of Kodiak — building new municipal buildings like fire halls.
However, there are also some criticisms over how Dunleavy plans to spend the money. Chief among the complaints impacting Kodiak is using federal funds to pay for the Alaska Marine Highway System.
It’s good to use federal dollars to fund large projects, but if that money goes toward the marine highway system, it’s not sustainable, state Sen. Gary Stevens said in a Friday interview with the KDM. Once the fund runs dry, the marine highway system will go back to being underfunded, and the state will be grappling with decisions about how to fund it once again.
