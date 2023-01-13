The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. will be hosting a career expo during a three-week span in February for Kodiak High School juniors and seniors.
The series will start on Feb. 7 with an opening presentation and several workshops planned. Employer site visits will occur on Feb. 14 and Feb. 21. Mallory Arnold, project manager for KEDC, said the event will bring together Kodiak’s pre-workforce citizens and broaden their understanding of Kodiak’s local workforce opportunities.
This is the first career expo KEDC has done.
“We wanted to start a little smaller and then go from there, but our intention is to open it up one day, hopefully, to the community so that we can really showcase all the opportunities that we have here,” Arnold said.
Students will pick their top two employers and travel to their site locations and immerse themselves in the industry for half a day. Each site visit group will be capped at eight students.
Employers scheduled to participate are Kodiak Area Native Association, Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, Highmark Marine Fabrication, Brechan Construction, Cornerstone General Contractors, Best Western Kodiak Inn and the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak.
The companies will represent everything from administrative services, health care and marine fabrication to construction, carpentry and hospitality. Base Kodiak will be representing several career options.
It is not too late for other companies to participate.
KEDC recommends that career expo employers plan to show students as much as possible during their visits. Arnold said that Providence, for instance, plans to give tours of different departments, including the operating room and the emergency department. Providence also plans to let students take part in a Q&A with the Providence leadership team to talk about different career paths.
KANA is planning several workshops for students to take part in on the career expo’s opening day. Students will be able to rotate through three activities focused on improving soft skills, building resumes and interview essentials with mock interviews.
“KANA is really taking the lead and has done a really good job of putting those workshops together,” Arnold said.
KEDC will also be hosting a communitywide job and resource fair on Feb. 25 to conclude the series. Even more organizations will be participating in the community wide event, and it will be held at the Kodiak Armory.
“We did want to make sure that we had one part of the series that was open to the entire community,” Arnold said.
More than 40 students already have expressed interest in the career fair, and official registration hasn’t even opened yet. KEDC’s goal for the event is at least 50 students. Parent involvement is also possible as site visits will also need chaperones.
For registration, students or parents may contact Diane Maples, director of federal programs for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, at diane.maples@kibsd.org. Questions regarding the program can be directed to Arnold with the KEDC at mallory@kodiakedc.com.
