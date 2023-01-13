The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. will be hosting a career expo during a three-week span in February for Kodiak High School juniors and seniors.

The series will start on Feb. 7 with an opening presentation and several workshops planned. Employer site visits will occur on Feb. 14 and Feb. 21. Mallory Arnold, project manager for KEDC, said the event will bring together Kodiak’s pre-workforce citizens and broaden their understanding of Kodiak’s local workforce opportunities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.