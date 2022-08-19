This is the story of how a renewed friendship, an answered prayer and a trip from Tennessee to Kodiak led to the apparent discovery of a 7,500-year-old artifact that is now in the hands of the Alutiiq Museum.
The discovery, made by a 15-year-old boy living in the Nashville area, is of a 7-inch-long, 2-inch-wide stone bayonet that preliminary research by museum staff indicates is most likely from the Ocean Bay tradition, which is why staff has been able to give it such an old date.
Amanda Lancaster, curator of collections for the Alutiiq Museum, said museum staff has confirmed the bayonet’s preliminary authenticity, but it will be a while before the artifact is on display.
“It’s a very thoughtful process that can take many, many, many months,” Amanda said.
“I’m very glad that they brought it to us and didn’t take it off the island.”
The story of how the artifact was discovered at Junk Beach has its own unique beginnings in the person of Jason Adams, who volunteered at Kodiak Baptist Mission this summer.
Earlier this year, Jason reconnected with Jennifer Cason, an old high school friend living in Tennessee whom he hadn’t talked to in two decades. They talked online for three or four months when Jason asked Jennifer: “Would any of your kids be willing to serve in Kodiak for the summer?”
Jennifer sent an email to the Kodiak Baptist Mission asking if either of her teenagers — ages 15 and 16 — could serve. The mission said it was open to the idea.
“So we were thinking about it — praying about it,” Jennifer said in a telephone interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror earlier this week from her home back in Tennessee. “I asked the boys and they said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’”
Jennifer said she had some money set aside to do song writing, but instead she used those funds to take Zachary, the 15-year-old artifact finder, and Noah, age 16, to Kodiak to serve as camp counselors for six-week stints.
“The kids met indoors in the morning, and in the afternoon we were always outdoors,” Jennifer recalls. “We all had our rain boots and raincoats, and we just did it. No matter what the weather we were outside. That’s how these kids were — and it was great.”
The camps ended daily at 4 pm, and one day Jennifer, Zachary and Noah headed out to Junk Beach.
Jennifer remembers that it was a little bit difficult for her to access the beach, so she watched as her boys raced ahead.
“We all went down there and Zachary does what he always does — he goes on ahead,” Jennifer said. “This beach was littered with bits of metal.”
Said Zachary: “I get down there and say: ‘Wow, this is quite the beach for sea glass.’ I’m just looking around, and there it was,” he said, referring to the ancient bayonet. “It was a blackish, darkish, grey stone. Both sides were very blunt. And there was a line dividing it.”
Zachary told his mom he thought he may have found something special, but Jennifer tried to downplay it at first so he wouldn’t get his hopes up.
After their time at the beach, Zachary took the ancient artifact back to the Kodiak Baptist Mission, where he put it in a drawer with what he called “other knickknacks.”
Even when they visited the Alutiiq Museum for the first time, the Casons didn’t immediately realize what they had discovered — until Zachary saw a poster in the men’s restroom with an image of something that looked like what he had removed from the beach.
Before they left Kodiak, the Casons turned over the artifact to the Alutiiq Museum.
“It felt like the right thing to do,” Jennifer said, “because it was from the Alutiiq people. He’s happy to have donated it because it’s going to be part of that collection.”
Amanda said artifacts are found on a regular basis, every discovery is not of equal value. Once everything is in place, the Alutiiq Museum will display the bayonet as part of its 50,000-piece teaching collection.
Jennifer said her family might make a return trip to Kodiak some day.
“Our impression was that Kodiak is a gem, really,” Jennifer said. “It feels like it’s set back in time. A better time. A better era. It’s obviously modern, but it just feels like you can ride your bike up the street and be safe.”
Sometimes you can even find something special.
