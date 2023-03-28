Monday afternoon maintenance on a “critical piece of equipment at the heart of our system” caused the Kodiak Electric Association’s entire system to shut down.
Maintenance was still needed on the equipment as of today, according to KEA, but the nonprofit cooperative said in a statement: “We are planning on taking additional steps to minimize the potential for a system shutdown.”
Monday’s shutdown occurred a little after 5 p.m. In order for KEA to do the needed maintenance safely, KEA said it “had to do some significant realigning of power flow on our system. In the process of doing this, some system protection devices activated. This then caused a cascading effect that eventually shut down the whole system.”
It took about two hours for KEA to fully restore the system Monday night.
