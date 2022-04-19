Mary Fulp, a 1991 graduate of Kodiak High School, was named the Alaska Principal of the Year by the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals.
She was singled out for her leadership skills and how well she takes care of students, Colony Middle School teacher Lindsay Jack said in the press release.
Fulp has been the principal of Colony Middle School, which is the largest middle school in the Mat-Su School District, for 12 years, according to a press release from AASSP.
One of the things that is most important to Fulp is making sure that every student feels valued and seen, she said. Fulp lives by the words of Mother Teresa: “Let no one come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God’s kindness.”
Whenever a new student enters the district, she or he will be assigned a “greeter student” to help the new student get around school and make sure that they are not alone, Fulp said. She also likes to recognize students for their accomplishments — every week teachers can nominate a “student of the week.” And Fulp lets parents know when their student has been awarded the accolade.
Fulp also runs a “Knights of the Roundtable” meeting where three student representatives meet with her to talk about what they think is being done well in the school and what can be improved, Fulp said.
She does this so students know that she recognizes and values them, and so that students can have good experiences in the principal’s office, as opposed to seeing it as a place where only negative things occur, she said.
“She has the ability to think big picture and channel district level initiatives to meet challenges.” Mat-Su Superintendent Dr. Trani said in the press release. “Principal Fulp channels her resources, builds enthusiasm in her staff, students and parents and creates systems that exceed the expectations established by the district office.”
Her focus on inclusion is rooted in her experiences in Kodiak Middle School. Fulp went to St. Mary’s CatholicSchool before Kodiak Middle School, Fulp said. Transitioning into the public school system was hard — she didn’t have friends and she felt alone.
Despite there being hard times, she always felt cared for by the Kodiak community. When she was in high school, she got into trouble and her principal at the time Larry LeDoux — who is now the Superintendent of the school district — had to discipline her, she said. Despite that, Fulp was still accepted.
“My whole message is we need to act with love in every circumstance when a young person is in front of us and when another human being is in front of us,” Fulp said. She went on to say, “We’re not going to perpetuate the problems of the world on this campus, we’re going to create a news space here, a space of kindness and love.”
Fulp’s journey into teaching, and later school administration, was hard, but beautiful, she said. When she graduated Kodiak High School, being a teacher was the last thing that she wanted to do, even though her mother told her that it was the “most noble profession.”
She traveled off-island to pursue a degree in psychology, but had to turn around after unexpectedly becoming a single parent, she said. Fulp returned to the island and started attending classes at Kodiak College, where she eventually decided to pursue a teaching degree.
This was not an easy choice. She was working at a bank at the time, making $7 an hour, and living with her parents, she said. After three and a half years of schooling, she approached Chris Jamin, a guidance counselor at Kodiak College, and asked how long it would take her to become a teacher, Fulp said. When Jamin told Fulp that it would take two years of more schooling, and that Fulp would have to go to Anchorage to complete her degree, she balked.
What Jamin said next has stuck with Fulp since:
“Mary, two years are going to go by whether you like it or not,” Fulp recalls Jamin saying.
Jamin told Fulp that she could either stay where she was and not be able to support her son, or Fulp could leave for two years and come back in a better position for the rest of her life, Fulp said.
Fulp comes back to Kodiak frequently, even though her parents no longer live here. Both of her sons, Damion and Patrick, were born on the island, Fulp said. Her daughter, Teresa, spent the summer here with family friends, who took care of her.
“You guys shaped me, that’s my hometown,” she said. “Who I am is how I lead and who I am is greatly shaped by Kodiak.”
