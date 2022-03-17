The 11th Emerald Isle Firearms and Outdoor Show will take place Saturday and Sunday. It will be a space for firearm lovers from Southwest Alaska to buy, sell and trade guns, according to Michael Horstman, the gun show founder and promoter.
This year there will be around 25 vendors, the highest number of vendors ever, Horstman said. About 350 to 400 people visit, and Horstman is expecting that number to increase as well. In addition to vendors, individuals will have the opportunity to trade and sell their own guns, he said. It is also the chance to get a hold of firearms and ammo that are in short supply, he said.
“All the stuff is coming out of the closets, these are things that people have had for years. There’s just so much interest in firearms and all the activities that go with it,” Horstman said. “It’s great.”
It is the only active gun show in Kodiak, Horstman said.
Before he started the March gun show in 2012, there had not been a gun show on the island for around 20 years, he said.
“[Ten years ago] I was with some other firearms enthusiasts, I was talking with them and I was like, ‘How come we don’t have a gun show here?’ So I went out on a limb and promoted it the first time, invited some fellow gun enthusiasts and there has been increasing interest every year,” Horstman said.
Now, the event is so well known that people from off the island come to attend, Horstman said.
In addition to being a space where people can buy and sell guns, it is a valued social event.
“A gun show is an Outdoorsmans Sportsman show These people [who show up] are lifelong hunters and fishermen,” Horstman said.
The March Gun Show will be in the Kodiak Harbor Convention Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. both days. Admission is $7.50 per person, per day, and children under the age of 12 get in for free.
