Last month was one of the warmest Februaries in Kodiak in recorded history.
Judging by the average temperature per day, this was the second-warmest February in the past 50 years and the fourth-warmest February since the National Weather Service started tracking monthly weather patterns in 1931, according to the NWS’ reports.
Feb. 17, 19, 20 and 26 were all record-breaking hot days, with maximum temperatures of 49 degrees, 46 degrees, 49 degrees and 46 degrees, respectively, according to National Weather Service reports. The previous record-high temperature for Feb. 17 was 49 degrees and was set in 1942; the record high for Feb. 19 was 45 degrees and was set in 1945; the previous record for Feb. 20 was 48 degrees and was set in 1919, before the NWS started compiling data on monthly averages; and the previous record for Feb. 26 was 46 degrees, set in 1962, according to NWS data.
The records were caused by warm air traveling up the North Pacific coast of the Lower 48, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Ottenweller. The warm air also carried rain, he said.
There was record-breaking rainfall as well. It rained 1.88 inches on Feb. 23. The previous record rainfall for Feb. 23 was set in 2016 and was 1.83 inches, the NWS records state.
“Because of Kodiak’s geographic position, it is a little bit more challenging to get air through Aleutians into Kodiak,” Ottenweller said. “[Earlier] this year there was an Arctic air mass that was displaced by the south wind. That’s why we saw temperatures that are warmer than normal.”
Even though monthly weather and climate records go back 91 years, “normal” is defined by the patterns from the past 30 years, according to Ottenweller. This is a standardized time period used to draw conclusions about weather patterns across the nation — this is the smallest period of time that can be used to draw conclusions that will account for errant weather patterns.
Last month, the average temperature throughout the day was 37 degrees, while the average temperature during the day in February had been 31.2 degrees for the previous 30 years, according to NWS reports.
Even though the daily average temperature this past February was higher than the averages of the past 30 years, other benchmarks in temperature — daily maximums and minimums — fall within a closer range. The average minimum temperature per day in February was 13 degrees and daily average temperature since 1991 is 11 degrees. The average maximum temperature in February was 49 F, and the average maximum temperatures for the month since 1991 is 44F, according to National Weather Service records.
As for participation, the monthly sum of precipitation was 8.24 inches in February 2022, which is over 29% more than the 30 year average.
Despite this turbulent month, this spring is expected to be similar to last year’s, Ottenweller said.
