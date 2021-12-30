The Kodiak Island Fairgrounds Community Garden is planning an expansion next year. In November, the garden received a grant for more than $15,200 through the Rural Alaska Community Action Program, also known as the RurAL CAP Foundation. The Garden Committee, part of the Friends of Kodiak Fair & Rodeo, Inc., plans on using the RurAL CAP money to increase the number of people participating in the garden.
“The hope for this is to grow a community garden where people from all backgrounds and all parts of our community can come and grow healthy food for their families,” Brandy Nelson, who wrote the grant proposal to RurAL CAP, said. “[We want to] make it accessible to everybody that is willing to put the work in and be a part of our community.”
It will do this by improving the garden’s tools and making the garden more accessible to new gardeners. The money from the grant will go toward repairing the nine garden beds that are already there; building eight more raised garden beds and two garden beds that are waste-height to make it easier for elderly people to use them; and buying new tools and equipment that can be used communally among those who use the community garden, according to the grant that the Garden Committee submitted to RurAL CAP.
On top of these material goods, the Garden Committee wants to form classes that will teach new gardeners the basics of gardening, such as maintaining their tools, sewing seeds and composting, the grant outlined.
Right now, there are only three people who are using beds at the community garden, but there are five or six more families that are using the raspberries, blackcurrants and red currants that the garden planted, according to Nelson.
Nelson, a lifelong gardener, only started using the Fairgrounds Community Garden two years ago. However, she has participated in other community gardens in the past, so she knows what makes them last. The key is community, she said.
“When you have a passion for gardening, making connections with people who have that same passion, especially with the pandemic, is so important,” Nelson said. “That’s definitely one of [our] goals: to bring that community back together that’s been separated for years.”
In addition to getting seasoned gardeners together, the Garden Committee wants to extend the opportunity to garden to new people.
Part of the plan to recruit more gardeners is to work with community organizations like 4-H to get kids involved, send invitations to the Kodiak Middle School and High School, and work with the other Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District Office and the USCG Base Kodiak Community Garden to promote interested, according to the grant.
Another crucial component of the plan to increase accessibility will be to do outreach among people who speak English as their second language, the grant proposal outlined. Soon, the Garden Committee will start advertising the community garden in Russian, Spanish and Tagalog, as well as English, according to the proposal.
“Want to make it accessible to our diverse community,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t matter if you speak English or not, you should be able to grow your own food. That’s a God given right you should be able to do.”
Nelson isn’t the only person who thinks this way. The Fairgrounds Community Garden has been in the process of improving its facilities for a few months now with the help of like minded people, according to Nelson. In August, St. Mary’s Catholic Parish donated the shed and Spenard Builders Supply gave the garden seeds to plant.
“Food security is important especially when you’re in Alaska,” Nelson said. “We get bypassed with barges all the time and we never know what the future is to hold so having these skills to pass onto younger generations and future generations is incredibly important.”
