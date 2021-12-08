A series of large donations by local and regional organizations has placed the Friends of Baranof Park within eyesight of a long-time goal to enclose the park’s recreation center.
The organization announced Tuesday that three groups and one private donor contributed a total of $1.5 million, raising their overall amount to $3 million. The Baranof Park Recreation Center improvement project requires at least $3.8 million, leaving the local nonprofit only $800,000 short of its goal.
The city of Kodiak owns the recreation center.
According to the Friends of Baranof, the donations included $100,000 from an anonymous donor, $450,000 from the Alaska-based Rasmuson Foundation, $450,000 from the Washington-based M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and $500,000 from the Kodiak Island Housing Authority.
“This is great news,” Dr. Mark Withrow, co-chair of Friends of Baranof Park, said in a news release. “We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of these donors to help make Kodiak a more livable and healthy community.”
The current recreation center was built more than 20 years ago. While it is sheltered from the top by a large metal roof, one of the top goals will be to fully enclose the facility.
Other center improvements include adding a three-lane indoor walking track around the center’s ice rink and constructing restrooms, changing rooms and additional storage rooms.
“Organizations that invest in local youth play a critical role in helping strengthen community ties,” said Jeremy White, Murdock Charitable Trust’s program director who oversaw Kodiak’s grant request. “They provide safe spaces for children and families to engage in sports and learn important lessons about teamwork, sportsmanship, and work ethic. We are proud to support organizations like Friends of Baranof Park and the Kodiak Hockey League as they develop and improve spaces for Kodiak youth to flourish and thrive.”
The recreation center is used as an ice rink during winter months and for other activities, such as basketball, during the rest of the year. The Kodiak Hockey League and the new Kodiak High School hockey team both utilize it for home games during their respective seasons.
The city of Kodiak in September 2020 directed architect firm ECI Alaska to complete initial 35% designs as a precursor to the Friends of Baranof Park completing the design. The city of Kodiak, Kodiak Hockey League and the Alaska Community Foundation have invested in the project. By October, Friends of Baranof had managed to raise $1.5 million.
The most recent donations, made last month according to the release, come at an opportune time.
“This is a great example of how Kodiak gets it done with grass roots efforts by the community and support from generous donors,” said Friends of Baranof Park member Carmel Carty.
City of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson said the donations will go a long way.
“We’re very grateful for additional support from the Rasmuson Foundation, the Murdock Charitable Trust, the Kodiak Island Housing and the generous donor for the improvements to the Baranof Park rec center,” Branson told KDM on Tuesday. “It takes us closer to our fundraising goal and we’ll continue to look for community support to close the fundraising gap.”
Branson stressed the rec center improvements go beyond simply ice rink updates.
“The appeal for the community’s residents — young and old — is the walking track so people have a place to walk indoors during the winter,” Branson said. “This facility will be used for different venues and benefit the entire community.”
Dan Ogg, part of the Friends of Baranof fundraising committee, said the addition of restrooms and changing rooms also have its appeals.
“It will benefit all of the sports teams who use the park,” Ogg said. “When other teams come to visit town, they will be able to change down here in the building itself and go to a nearby field.”
Ogg said the Friends of Baranof have been working with the city to upgrade the facility since 2018.
“This has been a long process and it appears we are getting down toward the end of it,” Ogg said. “We are very surprised but very happy for the generous donations that have come in.”
