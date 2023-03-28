Jerimiah “Doc” Myers and his wife, Kris, recently returned from a two-week-long humanitarian mission to Africa, a journey they made with five other Alaska Lions Club members as well as several others from various parts of the United States.
Their host was Pastor Rose Farhat with a large Methodist Church in Liberia.
Known as “Doc” around Kodiak, where he served as an eye doctor in Kodiak for about 40 years, he has been a member of the Lions Club even longer.
“When I get up in the morning, I feel more blessed than I did before I went down there,” Myers said in an interview with KDM.
The Kodiak Lions Club has been working on the mission for several years, and contributed to the project by shipping a container loaded with mobility carts for the leg impaired, as well as sewing machines, fabric, menstrual health products, and about 2,500 pairs of glasses.
“The country is very poor, the median age is very young, and the education level is very low,” Myers said. “When you put all of these things together there’s needs that are exaggerated compared to what we know in North America.”
During their eight days of work in Africa, the Myers worked primarily on eye care. They completed almost 500 vision exams, dispensing to the elderly, handicapped, a deaf-mute school and the Leprosy Treatment Center.
“Most of the elderly had cataracts with tear dysfunction due to the direct sunlight, so everyone received sunglasses of their choice. Many had leprosy damage to their scleral tissue [the white part of an eye] causing dry eye for life, which deleted our 200 bottles of lube,” the Kodiak Lions Club said in a statement. “We referred seven patients for specialty care that needed diagnosis above our treatments.”
In addition, the humanitarian team distributed 56 mobility carts to those with impairments from birth, polio, and other diseases or situations. Some came in scooting on knees, some with shoes on their hands but all without the ability to walk. The team adjusted the seats, made sure they were comfortable with a seat belt, and applauded as they rode off on their own power, all with smiles of independence, according to a statement.
“They were independent and had integrity in their eyes because they’re not looking from the ground up, but could look people eye to eye and go wherever they wanted to go,” Myers said.
