Marina L. Pruitt, 35, was charged with a class C felony for promoting contraband in the first degree after she was found possessing 2.2 grams of what is presumed to be methamphetamines based on lab tests, according to a complaint filed by District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak on Saturday.
Pruitt was caught possessing the substance after an officer encountered her while he on a patrol about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, the complaint states. The officer recognized Pruitt and once she was in custody at the Kodiak City Jail, a bag of “whitish crystalline substance” was found in one of her pockets, according to the complaint.
The street value is approximately $880, according to the Kodiak Police Department.
In addition to the class C felony, Pruitt was also charged with two class A Misdemeanors, one for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree and the other for Violating Conditions of Release of a Felony from a previous charge.
If she is convicted of the class C felony, Pruitt will face a maximum of five years imprisonment.
Pruitt was assigned a public defender to represent her in court. The Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment.
Currently, Pruitt is not in custody, according to VINE, a network that monitors information about the status of people facing or potentially facing jail or prison time.. As per the conditions of her release, she must abide by all laws, cannot leave the state without written permission from a court, and must notify her attorney within 24 hours of changing her residence or phone.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2022.
