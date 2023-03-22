A regulation scheduled to take effect next month will allow dead signal crayfish to be removed from Buskin Lake.
Currently, regulations don’t allow for possession of signal crayfish — an invasive species that feeds on salmon eggs — in any form.
The new regulation will break down signal crayfish as a Class B invasive species, which will allow them to be harvested, and dead signal crayfish will be allowed to be possessed. Class A species will not be allowed to be possessed in any form.
Harvesters wishing to remove signal crayfish from the Buskin River drainage must kill them before transporting them from the site. Anglers may not be in possession of any live species of crayfish.
“I think letting people harvest crayfish since they’re an invasive species in the Buskin is a good idea...,” Area Management Biologist Tyler Polum said. “The interest is in letting folks harvest species that we know are invasive, and we know are potentially harmful.”
This type of classification is done in other states but is new to Alaska, according to Polum. The new regulations will take effect with the release of the 2023 Southwest Alaska Sport Fishing Regulations Summary booklet when it is issued next month.
“The original intent was not to keep people from harvesting them,” Polum said. “This is kind of a learning curve to try to get regulations dialed in that keep these species from spreading but also allow the harvesting.”
The first signal crayfish, a species that originated in Europe in the 1960s, was spotted in the Buskin River watershed in 2002. As of last summer, Buskin Lake was the only place in Alaska that had signal crayfish.
“It’s important for these species not to spread because we don’t know [if they will damage local populations],” Polum said. “That’s the story of invasive species in many places. You see the impacts after they’ve happened.”
Currently, no evidence from managing fish populations would suggest that crayfish populations are causing other fish populations to change, according to Polum. However, based on experiences from other areas of the world, the danger lies in the potential to impact local fish populations such as salmon through bank erosion or predation. The goal of this regulation is to prevent problems from arising in Buskin and to keep the crayfish from spreading, according to Polum.
“The biggest thing to remember is not to take live crayfish from the Buskin,” Polum said.
Sun’aq tribal biologist Matthew Van Daele, one of the people spearheading efforts to track and contain the signal crayfish’s impacts on the Buskin watershed’s ecosystem and keep it from spreading to other parts of the island, could not be reached for comment.
