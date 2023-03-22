crayfish

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak biologist Daniel Smith holds a signal crayfish that he caught from Buskin Lake in 2022. 

A regulation scheduled to take effect next month will allow dead signal crayfish to be removed from Buskin Lake.

Currently, regulations don’t allow for possession of signal crayfish — an invasive species that feeds on salmon eggs — in any form.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.