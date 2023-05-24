The city of Kodiak is budgeting more than $59 million for its capital projects in the upcoming Fiscal Year.
The City Council presented its capital projects budget for Fiscal Year 2024 during last Monday’s work session. It has a wide range of projects, including road work and new public infrastructure.
The funds for the city’s projects are scheduled to come from a variety of sources, including grants, the city’s funds, loans and donations.
The city is proposing to budget $1.5 million for the removal of the existing structure at Gibson Cove, which could happen as soon as this summer, according to council member John Whiddon during the meeting. The council wanted to see the scope of the project and if there is room for rehabilitating some of the existing structure.
“There’s so much public interest in that that I think it would be really helpful to have some bullet points, and I certainly support the million and a half dollars,” Whiddon said.
City Mayor Pat Branson also jumped on an idea brought from a public comment for a working group on Gibson Cove, and she requested city staff begin working on putting together a group for public feedback.
Another project included in the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming Fiscal Year is new playground equipment for Baranof Park. The city of Kodiak has currently set aside $350,000 for the playground after removing the previous equipment earlier this year to make room for work on the Baranof Ice Rink and the Fire Station Replacement Project.
Other projects include the city’s Fire Station Replacement project at $16.4 million, stabilizing the historical barn for $300,000, Phase 1 of the St. Herman Harbor replacement project for $1.9 million, $2.95 million to rebuild Mission Road, and improvements to Baranof Park for $4.7 million.
“We had suggestions. It’s a good list, and we know that some of these won’t be done in one year,” Branson said. “It’s going to take some time.”
The city’s general fund budget request for FY24 is currently $23.4 million, a drop of $3.9 million from the current budget. The proposed general fund budget has a surplus of $844,000.
Past presentations show the city of Kodiak would go into Fiscal Year 2024 with a surplus of more than $1.6 million if its proposed operating budget is approved as presented.
Much of the calculated excess is because of a large number of vacancies in city positions, according to Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke. Another change could include a new health care plan for city employees.
With both of those changes and some other items, the total excess funds could be as high as $2.2 million next year.
