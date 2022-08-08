Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center has received a grant totaling more than $8 million for new construction, it was announced during a broader discussion of island health care needs during last Thursday’s Kodiak Island Borough Assembly meeting.
But none of the grant money can be used for project design.
The borough had set aside $300,000 to be used by Providence and Kodiak Community Health Center for building design considerations. But, interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad told Assembly members that the allocated money is not allowed to be used for that purpose.
“I’m going to encourage and would like to encourage that the Assembly looks at taking this topic up again,” Conrad said at the meeting. “Just because we cannot use those specific funds does not mean that this is not an important topic to the community.”
Conrad went on to say: “We have got to consider that there are two sections of the hospital that were built in the ’60s and ’70s and are very deficient. They were never designed for the purpose that they are being utilized for now. And we’ve already done the study that these would be so incredibly expensive to remodel that we’d be better off taking them down and possibly building a new structure.”
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts said he had recently been part of a meeting with Providence leadership and other health care stakeholders where they discussed the makeup of Kodiak and the results of a needs assessment evaluation.
Roberts said the three top priorities were access to care, mental health care and subsistence abuse treatment.
“We’re hoping that maybe Providence is going to do something with all this information,” Roberts said. “They’re going around interviewing KANA, interviewing everybody in town as far as I know.”
Providence did not speak at the meeting.
In other agenda items, the Assembly met in two separate closed-door sessions.
The first one was to discuss borough manager job candidates, after which the mayor said: “We discussed the applicants and we are leaving the application time open and we will reconvene at a special meeting on Aug. 25 to once again discuss the applicants. At that time I hope we’ll have everybody rated and then we can have a meaningful discussion.”
The Assembly also went into a closed-door session to discuss the hiring of an employee compensation consulting firm. After the executive session, Assembly member Scott Smiley made a motion to pay Gallagher & Co. $41,000 to conduct a compensation study for the borough.
After brief discussion about the cost of Gallagher’s proposal, Smiley’s motion was defeated 3-2, with James Turner and Scott Arndt voting against, and Assembly members Aimee Williams and Jared Griffin being absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.