Actors prepare for opening night of the Kodiak Arts Council's fall 2018 production.

A two-weekend run next March of the musical “Chicago” will be the centerpiece of the Kodiak Arts Council’s 44th-annual Performing Arts Series.

Set in the Windy City during the Roaring Twenties, “Chicago” explores the tribulations of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. It’s a universal tale of fame and fortune punctuated with one show-stopping tune after another.

