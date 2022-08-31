A two-weekend run next March of the musical “Chicago” will be the centerpiece of the Kodiak Arts Council’s 44th-annual Performing Arts Series.
Set in the Windy City during the Roaring Twenties, “Chicago” explores the tribulations of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail. It’s a universal tale of fame and fortune punctuated with one show-stopping tune after another.
Auditions are set for Dec. 9-10, said Arts Council Program Manager Hazel Delos Santos.
“We have such a great family theater community in Kodiak,” Delos Santos said. “It’s so great to be in this environment. We have a group that turns out every year, and with the Coast Guard and the new teachers that come in every year we can always expect some surprises, too. We really don’t know who we’ll get.”
Chicago is a challenging musical, with plenty of dancing for both women and men. Delos Santos said Director Jesse Marlow is seeking a rare Kodiak bird — men who can dance on stage.
“We need men! Chicago is so dance-heavy,” Delos Santos said. “We have plenty of women who can dance, but our male dancer pool is a little short. But you know, we could be surprised.”
Here’s a complete rundown of the upcoming season:
• Skerryvore: 7 p.m., Sept. 21. Twice winners of Scotland’s traditional ‘Live Act of the Year’ Award, Skerryvore creates a unique fusion of folk, traditional, rock and pop that represents all the different personalities and upbringing of the band members, who each hail from different regions of Scotland.
• Duplessy and the Violins of the World: 7 p.m., Oct. 30. Violins of the World is the brainchild of French Gypsy guitarist and composer Mathias Duplessy, who brings together rhythms and melodies of different cultures in a unique new style of arrangements. The group consists of Guo Gan, originally from China and now based in Paris, with his two-stringed spike fiddle; Dalaijargal Daansuren from Mongolia with his horse-headed fiddle and throat singing, and Frenchman Aliocha Regnard with the Scandinavian fiddle, backed by Duplessy’s propulsive acoustic guitar.
• Kanekoa: 7 p.m., Nov. 13. Kanekoa is one of Hawaii’s premier live music experiences. Playing what is described as “ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock,” its sound explodes with the unique notes of the electric Hawaiian ukulele. Kanekoa is riding a wave of renewed interest in this traditional Hawaiian instrument. From traditional Hawaiian to ’80s pop to jam band blues, they offer their signature electric ukulele sound to everything they play.
• Isle Bells, 4 pm and 7 pm, Dec. 11. 12th annual Holiday Bells concert.
• Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards: 7:30 p.m., Jan. 28. California singer Laura Cortese describes herself as a sonic magpie: a curious and resourceful adventurer traversing great distances, collecting melodies and rhythms that glitter like jewels. Her tendency toward exploration and collaboration has led her into a variety of musical niches, each contributing to her distinct sound. All of her explorations have one thing in common — the power of stringed instruments. “Strings are at the core of what I do,” she says. “Genre is secondary to that palate.”
• Emmet Cohen Trio: 7 p.m., April 12. Multifaceted American pianist and composer Emmet Cohen is one of his generation’s pivotal jazz musicians. Downbeat praised the “nimble touch, measured stride and warm harmonic vocabulary” he employs to communicate with band members and audiences at what he terms “the deepest level of humanity and individuality.” Leader of the Emmet Cohen Trio and creator of the “Masters Legacy Series,” Cohen, is an internationally acclaimed jazz artist and dedicated music educator.
Ticket prices range from $15 to $35 per show and are in sale now at kodiakarts.org. Discounts are available for seniors and youth as well as Arts Council members. Patrons who purchase a season ticket receive a 15% discount.
All events are scheduled to take place at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.