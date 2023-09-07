Koniag Region tribal organizations have agreed on a newly created “Kodiak Region Unity Protocol,” which is designed to generate an alliance among 18 local tribal, cultural, Alaska Native profit-making and non-profit organizations.
The groups, including Kodiak Area Native Association, Koniag Inc., Lesnoi and the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak, and each Native village council in the region signed the protocols late last month.
“Alaska has a constellation of organizations that support and uphold Alaska Native self-determination,” signatories said in a press release. “These include sovereign Tribal governments, Alaska Native corporations that steward traditional homelands and provide benefits to shareholders and descendants, and non-profits that provide critical services to Alaska Native people like education, health care, housing and cultural and economic development.
“While each organization has its own distinct goals, we understand that we are stronger together, and it is important that we use our resources to support one another and our Tribal citizens, shareholders and descendants.”
The protocols address a long-running conflict over whether Alaska Native corporations, or ANCs, should be considered tribes, eligible for federal tribal funds.
A consortium of Lower 48 tribes sued the Trump administration in 2020 over federal pandemic emergency tribal funding. The consortium claimed that since ANCs were not federally recognized tribes — a distinction made prior to the passage of the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act — they did not deserve to share in the $8 billion earmarked for tribes in the 2021 CARES Act.
But a 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling confirmed that ANCs are tribes and deserved to share in the CARES Act funding.
Koniag President Shauna Hegna said the Protocol “formally announces our unity” among the region’s organizations. “[That] is important not only for our region, but also for tribes and other groups in the Lower 48 to see the unique relationship between Alaska Tribes, nonprofits and Alaska Native corporations. Our organizations have worked closely together for decades, and it is this collaboration that ensures our people thrive,” a spokesperson for Hegna told KDM via an email.
Here is the text of the Kodiak Region Unity Protocol:
We are Tribal Citizens, Village Corporation Shareholders and Descendants, Regional Corporation Shareholders and Descendants, and customer-owners of our Tribal health system. Collectively, we are Alutiit/Sugpiat, the real people.
— We are unwilling to give up our right to be sovereign people.
— We understand that we are stronger together than apart.
— We recognize and celebrate that our leaders are serving our people whether they are representing a tribal council, village corporation, tribal health organization, housing authority, regional corporation or Native non-profit.
— We acknowledge that each of our organizations may have differing obligations or focus areas, but all of them serve our people and it is crucial that we collaborate and use our resources to support one another, our Tribal Citizens, Shareholders and Descendants.
— We practice strategic advocacy, utilizing subject matter experts in our region to maximize efficiency and impact.
— We assume good intentions, because we are all here for the right reasons — our people and our communities.
— We know that being pro-Tribe does not mean that you are anti-Native corporation. Similarly, being pro-Native corporation does not mean you are anti-Tribe.
— We seek to understand and listen first.
— We always practice mutual respect, even when we disagree.
— We recognize that compromise is often needed, and we must be willing to change our mind or adapt for the collective good.
— We keep coming back to the table because not all disagreements can be resolved with one or two discussions.
— We understand that healthy relationships are based on trust, and honesty and transparency are critical to trust. We believe that the leaders of our organizations should have healthy relationships with each other.
— We build each other up and do not practice politics of personal destruction.
— We don’t always see eye to eye but, at the end of the day, we are united and stand as one.
— We are solutions focused and work through issues within our region first. We do not air our “dirty laundry.”
— We recognize that unity does not mean we agree on everything. In fact, there are times we will agree to disagree. We must “agreeably disagree,” to ensure harmony and trust.
Here are the signatories:
Afognak Native Corp., Alutiiq Museum, Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor, Kodiak Area Native Association, Kodiak Island Housing Authority, Koniag, Koniag Education Foundation, Leisnoi, Native Village of Afognak, Native Village of Akhiok, Native Village of Larsen Bay, Native Village of Ouzinkie, Native Village of Port Lions, Natives of Kodiak, Old Harbor Native Corp., Ouzinkie Native Corp., Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak and Tangirnaq Native Village.
