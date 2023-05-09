A change to the Kodiak cruise ship schedule now has the Silver Muse arriving at 3 p.m. today. The ship will need to have customs clearance and a U.S. Coast Guard inspection.
In addition to the change for the Silver Muse, the schedule now includes a Hanseatic Nature port call on July 12.
Kodiak is still expecting 23 cruise ship visits this year, based on the most current cruise schedule. But now no overnight stops are scheduled.
If 23 vessels continue to be the number for Kodiak, this year will feature more than twice the number of cruise ship visits Kodiak had last year. Last year’s number was reduced, in part, by the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The largest ship of Kodiak’s season, the Nieuw Amsterdam, is scheduled to arrive Wednesday. It has a maximum passenger count of 2,100.
The schedule is still tentative and could have new bookings or cancellations.
In total, cruise ships this year will have the capacity to bring more than 16,000 passengers to Kodiak if all vessels arrive full.
