The Kodiak Island Borough has plans to review its burn permit policies within the year.
The borough intends to add a link to its website to make it easier for people to file a complaint to the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation about air quality, among other changes, Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy said. The borough and the DEC are also considering ways to potentially suspend or revoke burn permits if enough people express concern.
The decision to review burn permits was triggered by the wave of complaints filed to the borough and the state in mid-March following an intentional burning that was done on Seabreeze Circle. The burning was done to destroy a visually unpleasant house. Although many people were happy to see the project continue, a lot of people were concerned over the amount of smoke that occurred during the demolition of the building, Murphy said.
Since the complaints reached Murphy’s office a day before the project ended, she did not see a reason to revoke the burn permits, she said. However, Rachel McKenna, an environmental program specialist from the Alaska Department of Energy Conservation, had concerns about the project, according to Murphy. McKenna organized a meeting with Murphy, members of the borough staff and herself to discuss burn permits in the borough, according to Murphy.
“I think the rules are pretty straight forward on the burn permits, there’s just no enforcement,” Cheryl Boehland said. “If you’re going to have an ordinance that is not enforceable, then take it off the books.”
Fire Departments or other law enforcement officers often speak to people if they are in violation of code, and if a person is uncooperative, they can get their burn permit revoked, according to David Conrad, the fire chief for the Women's Bay Volunteer Fire Department.
The most common violations that occur are people burning after dark, or leaving flames unattended, according to Conrad. However, most people are concerned about the amount of smoke that fires generate and how it impacts the air quality, he said.
“I know Kodiak is a remote place, but [smoke is still] a health issue,” Boehland said.
Many people who violate burn permit codes, or generate a lot of smoke when burning brush, do so out of ignorance, not malice, Boehland said. Once, she left her house and followed a trail of smoke six blocks down only to discover that a friend of hers was burning brush that was still green in his yard, she said. He didn’t realize how much smoke was generated, and the moment he noticed, he had put out the flame and has never done that since, she said.
Discussion over burn permit modifications will probably start in the fall or winter, according to Murphy. This is the busiest building season for contractors on the island, and the borough is in the process of determining its budget, according to Murphy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.