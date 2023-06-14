Boats

The F/V Allie B and Cape Providence are seen in the Kodiak harbor on a sunny Tuesday afternoon. The sun is supposed to get washed away by rain that is in the forecast today through Friday.

Commercial salmon catches throughout the North Pacific dropped last year to the second lowest harvest of this century, after reaching all-time highs in 2018. 

That’s according to the annual report by the North Pacific Anadromous Fish Commission (NPAFC), which tracks salmon abundances and catches as reported by its five member countries — the U.S., Canada, Japan, Korea and Russia.  

