In Tuesday's City of Kodiak election, incumbent Council Member John Whiddon held off strong bids from two challengers to win another three-year term.
In the Borough's election, one Borough Assembly incumbent’s seat is in peril and another is holding a slim lead with village and mail-in votes still to be counted.
Borough Assembly incumbent Scott Arndt is currently running third in the four-way race for two three-year assembly positions. Still to be counted are 740 village ballots and 40 absentee mail-in ballots, 22 in-person village absentee ballots, 25 questioned ballots and 12 special-needs ballots.
Those ballots won’t be counted until the borough canvases at its Oct. 22 meeting.
In preliminary vote counting Tuesday night, former Kodiak educator Larry LeDoux was the top candidate for the three-year seat on the Borough Assembly. He garnered 834 votes, with incumbent Jared Griffin coming in second with 560 votes, followed by Arndt with 538 votes and Jacob Castonguay with 346 votes. LeDoux won in all four borough precincts and among early voters.
In balloting for the one-year Borough Assembly seat, incumbent Joseph Delgado holds a seven-vote lead over challenger Cort Neff. Delgado won early voting and three of the four borough precincts, but Cort made up the difference with a strong showing in the Mission Precinct, winning the north side 249 to 176.
In uncontested races, Aimee Williams will be the new borough mayor after receiving 1,066 votes. She will replace Bill Roberts, who is stepping down after one term. Kodiak School Board Member James Prior also ran unopposed, and picked up 1011 votes. He’ll replace retiring board President Julie Cain Hill.
Borough service area elections and a single ballot measure generated little drama Tuesday. The ballot measure to retain the Borough Assembly’s current at-large representation passed 904 to 69.
Mike Dolph (Fire Protection Area 1), Jason Bunch (Service Area 1) and Billy Ecret (Womens Bay Service Area) each ran unopposed for three-terms. Nobody ran for three-year seats on the Monashka and Bayview Service Area boards. Each race drew a handful of write-in votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.