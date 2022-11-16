Fire station

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The future home of the City of Kodiak Fire Department at 1240 Mill Bay Road.  

The Kodiak fire station replacement project has hit an important milestone, Kodiak City Manager Mike Twenge told KDM in a recent interview.

The 35% designed threshold has been met, he said, which means the city will soon solicit bids to find the company that is going to oversee construction of the most expensive government building on Kodiak Island in more than a decade. (The Kodiak City Jail opened in 2010 at a cost of $20.3 million.)

