The Kodiak fire station replacement project has hit an important milestone, Kodiak City Manager Mike Twenge told KDM in a recent interview.
The 35% designed threshold has been met, he said, which means the city will soon solicit bids to find the company that is going to oversee construction of the most expensive government building on Kodiak Island in more than a decade. (The Kodiak City Jail opened in 2010 at a cost of $20.3 million.)
The city will review the fire station proposals it receives before the end of the year, said Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke, who was part of the KDM interview.
“Hopefully, by the end of January, we’ll have a recommendation for council,” Bahnke said.
The city is looking for a company that comes in early during the design phase and works with Wolf Architecture and city staff, Twenge said, adding: “This is a partnership model that works better.”
The city is hoping to have as many as 10 contractors bidding on the project, which is expected to cost somewhere in the $20 million to $22 million range.
The city already has secured $22 million in state and federal funding, and the city has put in another $1.5 million for expenses that cannot be covered by other governmental sources.
“We’re keeping the door open for additional funding,” Bahnke said.
Twenge said he is hopeful that construction can start on the project, which will have an address of 1240 Mill Bay Road, no later than June and finish in fall 2024.
The most current design narrative puts the building at just under 20,000 square feet on two floors, plus an equipment, training and mechanical mezzanine, according to the latest information available on the Kodiak Fire Station Replacement blog.
The first floor will feature administrative and community space, as well as a training room and fitness areas. The second floor will have what is called an “apparatus bay,” support spaces, crew quarters, showers/lockers and storage areas. The building will also have five bays for response vehicles.
The city has been working on this project since 2019. Its current fire station is beyond its recommended life cycle and sits at the edge of the tsunami inundation zone. In addition to its age, the fire station sustained damage during a Jan. 23, 2018, earthquake that registered 7.9 on the Richter scale.
