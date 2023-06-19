Residents expressed a range of opinions on the best ways to live safely with Kodiak bears at a town hall meeting Saturday.
The meeting, called “Living with Bears around Kodiak — a Town Hall Meeting,” was created through a partnership between the Kodiak Unified Bear Subcommittee and the Solid Waste Advisory Board.
The goal of the forum was to connect the community with representatives of organizations involved in bear management to address on-going community concerns regarding nuisance bears.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, State Troopers, City of Kodiak, Coast Guard, Alaska Waste, Kodiak Brown Bear Trust, Kodiak Island Borough, Solid Waste Management, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge all are involved with managing bears on the island.
To begin the forum, representatives gave attendees information on the issue to better equip them to live alongside bears and to give better feedback to representatives. The Kodiak archipelago is home to 3,500 Kodiak bears but has only had one fatal attack in the last 90 years, and only two attacks in the last five years, neither of which had life-threatening injuries.
But the number of bear-human interactions has been on the rise.
“The general consensus is that the bear density on the road system has increased compared to historical numbers,” said area biologist Nate Svoboda. “So that’s part of the reason we’re having this meeting today. To see as a community how we want to address that working together and moving forward.”
The presenters established attractants as the main reason for human-bear encounters in Kodiak. Attractants most often include improperly disposed of or stored waste, and secondly livestock such as chickens that provide easy food sources for local bears. Those two things, more than anything else, bring Kodiak bears closer to human populations.
“Most of these dangerous encounters that folks might have are avoidable in one way, shape or form, and attacks on humans are certainly exceedingly rare,” assistant area biologist Bill Dunker said during his presentation.
The presenters also provided the community with several ideas for solutions, such as programs and volunteer efforts that have proven effective in other locations that are designed to educate community members and actively remove attractants. They also made mention of changing codes and enforcement options to hold community members accountable.
Following the briefing, the community was able to engage with the panelists to ask questions and give feedback with their ideas on the topic. Generally speaking, community input appeared to take one of two forms — either to kill the bears near human populations or to find ways to co-exist alongside the animals without killing them.
“I like to think that the majority of Kodiak residents fall somewhere in the middle,” Svoboda said. “They appreciate and respect bears. They don’t mind seeing them around, but they certainly want to make sure that the community and their family is safe.”
Both sides of the topic came to the table, along with others falling somewhere in between.
“Why don’t you just draw a line around an area where we don’t want there to be bears, and then when the bears come into it you get rid of it?” a community member said at the forum. “We don’t need these bears in the residential area, and it’s just a matter of time before somebody is killed. It’s going to happen, and we’re sitting back doing nothing about it.”
“I am of the group that absolutely loves our bears,” someone else said. “I am proud to live amongst them, and I’m proud my sons get to go fishing and see bears on our rivers... . My first suggestion was enforcing loose trash, overstuffed trash cans, and trash outside dumpsters. I really, truly believe that’s the first effort that we need to take, and it seems like educating people only goes so far at some point.”
Several community members expressed interest in a study to be done to look into the dispersion of the bear population on the Kodiak archipelago, especially those around the Kodiak road system. A study would allow for better bear management tactics by providing knowledge to compare the effectiveness of different methods.
The meeting was open to the public and recorded. The recording can be accessed from the Kodiak KUBS Facebook page where it was broadcast live. The involved organizations will soon schedule a follow-up meeting to discuss the forum.
The Kodiak Unified Bear Subcommittee is a citizen’s work group composed of representatives from stakeholder groups that was organized to encourage respectful conservation of Kodiak bears through research, management and education.
The Solid Waste Advisory Board serves in an advisory capacity for the Kodiak Island Borough on matters relating to solid waste management. The board sponsors public outreach activities, services and programs and participates in and encourages regional cooperative activities.
