Two Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews home based at Air Station Kodiak took part in separate rescues last Friday.
One aircrew medevaced a mariner in Kukak Bay to EMS personnel at the air station, who eventually took the patient to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
The crew transported the injured man from F/V Wilderness 4, a 30-foot vessel. Coast Guard watchstanders in Anchorage received the initial request for help shortly after 10 am Friday. The report was that someone on the boat was experiencing potential stroke-like symptoms.
Less than two hours later, an aircrew responded to the call of a woman experiencing chest pain aboard the C/S Georgia approximately 100 nautical miles south of Kodiak.
After the aircrew safely transported the woman to Kodiak, EMS personnel took her to Providence Kodiak.
The condition of both people was unknown as of Tuesday evening.
During the Coast Guard’s last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, the Coast Guard region that includes Kodiak participated in 553 search and rescues, saved 253 lives and assisted another 778 people. Kodiak Air Station was responsible for 164 of those rescues.
Those numbers are fairly typical for Alaska, according to information supplied via a previous email from Paul Webb, the search and rescue specialist at the 17th Coast Guard District in Juneau, which includes Kodiak.
