A brave group of Kodiak residents washed away 2022 by diving into the new year as part of the annual polar plunge. The polar plunge was held noon Sunday at Mill Bay Beach. Some community members came to the event dressed in costumes. A banana, Charlie Brown, and others took part in the plunge.
Families and friends crowded on the beach before jumping into the icy January waves. Chase Burningham attended the event for the first time and was excited to take part.
“I wanted to reset for the new year, and I think doing this would be a good way to forget about everything else going on in your life for a second,” Burningham said.
Samuel Hoppe came to take the plunge with a group of friends after a New Year’s celebration.
“It was great, the new year’s celebration was last night,” Hoppe said. “This is definitely a good way to wake up in the morning — the hangover is gone. It washed away 2022, and I’m ready for 2023.”
Brett Weideman came to the event with his family. They recently moved to Kodiak from Juneau. He has taken part in the polar plunge in Juneau for the last four years.
“It should be a lot of fun,” Weideman said. “I didn’t know it was going to be a big thing here, but half the town is here.”
