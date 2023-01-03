A brave group of Kodiak residents washed away 2022 by diving into the new year as part of the annual polar plunge. The polar plunge was held noon Sunday at Mill Bay Beach. Some community members came to the event dressed in costumes. A banana, Charlie Brown, and others took part in the plunge.

Families and friends crowded on the beach before jumping into the icy January waves. Chase Burningham attended the event for the first time and was excited to take part.

