The search for a design to decorate the Center Street-Marine Way intersection in downtown Kodiak is almost over. The Kodiak History Museum, the Kodiak Arts Council and the City of Kodiak have been running the Kodiak Asphalt Art Project.
A selection committee narrowed down the list of potential designers to four: Ellen Carty, Bonnie Dillard and Marina Thomas as a pair, Nathasha Pistas and Brianna Gibbs Cooper as a pair, and Bruce Nelson.
“These artists stood out because of their unique artistic styles, their experience either with public art initiatives or with collaborative art projects, and because of their connection to Kodiak,” Katie Oliver, executive director of the Kodiak Arts Council, said. “There is an incredible amount of expertise and creativity among the shortlisted artists.”
The selection committee was composed of people representing the Kodiak Arts Council, the Kodiak Museum, the City of Kodiak, Discover Kodiak, the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, the Alutiiq Museum, Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge and Trident Seafoods.
“A successful design will reflect the identity of the waterfront area and, once installed, transform the neighborhood and be a destination unto itself,” Oliver said.
Each of the artists has ties to Kodiak and has experience in design and large-scale public art, according to a new release from arts council.
Throughout her career as an artist, Dillard has spent years working as an art teacher. She worked for 20 years at Kodiak High School where she taught various mediums of visual art, including drawing, painting, printmaking, pottery and sculpture, according to her bio on the website of The Frame Shop, a store downtown.
Thomas is one of Dillard’s former students. The two met when Thomas attended one of Dillard’s summer arts classes, and Dillard once again taught Thomas art when Thomas reached high school, Thomas said. Thomas and Dillard began collaborating while working on large projects in the arts club — which Thomas was a part of and Dillard supervised. Even though Thomas and Billard are close, Thomas has developed her own, unique style. Her work is greatly influenced by her experiences as a child fishing on her father’s boat and her current work at the Kitoi Bay Hatchery, according to her profile on The Frame Shop website.
If the two were selected to design the installation, Thomas would like to create a design that emphasizes the landscape and climate of Kodiak.
“The weather and sea heavily influence not only our plants and animals, but the people of Kodiak,” Thomas said.
Carty is a freelance graphic designer and photographer whose work is inspired by her travels in Europe and Asia. She kept postcards, travel guides, brochures and posters from her travels, all of which spoke to love of adventure, she said.
“I truly believe Kodiak is one of the most unique places in the world and deserves to be decorated with all the adventure and creativity that it holds. I’d like to be the one to do it,” Carty said.
If selected, she’d like to create something bright and colorful in downtown to offset the dark and dreariness of winter, she said.
Pristas and Cooper are both mixed-medium artists. Five of Pristas’ pieces are part of the permanent collection at the Kodiak History Museum, according to her bio on The Frame Shop website.
Nelson is known across the state for his paintings of Alaska wildlife and scenery, according to his profile on The Frame Shop. He makes prints, lithographs and original pieces of work, many of which depict quintessential parts of Alaska and Kodiak culture: birds, bears, wild salmon and halibut, according to his profile.
A design will be selected in March and will be installed on the street in May, the release stated. It will be painted with road marking paint, which will allow the portrait to remain for a long period of time. After a year, it will be removed.
The Kodiak Asphalt Art Program is funded by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Initiative.
