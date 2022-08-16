U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka are drawing a majority of votes in the U.S. Senate primary. Early results from Tuesday’s election show the Republicans each have about 50,000 votes, with a little more than half of precincts reporting.
The next most popular candidate is Democrat Pat Chesbro with 7,292 votes.
Republican Buzz Kelley is the fourth leading candidate who appears to be headed to the Nov. 8 general election with 2,699 votes.
Fifteen other hopefuls will be eliminated in the first Alaska primary using a new process known as the pick-one nonpartisan primary.
The only other candidate to break 1% of the vote is Democrat Ivan Tayor.
