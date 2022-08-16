U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and challenger Kelly Tshibaka are drawing a majority of votes in the U.S. Senate primary. Early results from Tuesday’s election show the Republicans each have about 50,000 votes, with a little more than half of precincts reporting.

The next most popular candidate is Democrat Pat Chesbro with 7,292 votes.

