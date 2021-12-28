Thousands of people who work in the fisheries will be receiving financial assistance through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in the next few weeks, if the relief checks haven’t arrived already. That’s according to a news release from the office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
The $50 million that was allocated to Alaskans in the AK CARES Act Fisheries Relief finished being mailed out last week and should be arriving before Jan. 17, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
In total, 2,534 checks were sent to commercial harvesters, seafood processors, sport fishing charter and aquaculture applications, and 3,669 checks were sent out to subsistence fishermen, the Department of Fish and Game reported.
The seafood processing sector was given the most amount of money per share with an average of $101,927.62, followed by sport fishing charters which were given an average of $10,895.15 per share and then commercial harvesters which were given an average of $3,208 per share, according to the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission. Subsistence users were given the least amount of money per share with an average of $380.68, the PSMFC reported.
“Unfortunately, I continue to hear from Alaska’s seafood industry about the numerous ongoing challenges they are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murkowski was quoted in the release. She went on to say, “I recognize that the time between allocation and distribution has been frustrating and long, but I’m encouraged to know that those checks are officially hitting the mailboxes of hardworking Alaskans.”
Even though the money was set aside for fisheries relief back in May 2020, relief checks didn’t start to be mailed until Dec. 13.
“The lengthy wait for the distribution of these funds, at a time when fishermen needed assistance the most, highlights the need for improvement of the distribution process for disaster relief funds for the fishing industry,” Executive Director of United Fishermen of Alaska Tracy Welch said in the release.
There will be another round of relief funds. For this round, there will be $40 million available for Alaskans, according to the Department of Fish and Game. The Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission plans to open applications for these funds sometime in January, 2022.
Neither the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission nor the Alaska Department of Fish and Game could be reached for comment.
