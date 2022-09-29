Bruce Schactler

Bruce Schactler

Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Every candidate who has responded will have had their answers to our questions published in print and online no later than Friday’s editions. What follows are answers from Bruce Schactler, who is running for Kodiak City Council.

Q: The City Council raised city employee wages earlier this year. Does the city have the funding to maintain those raises in future years without cutting services or raising taxes?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.