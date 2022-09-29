Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Every candidate who has responded will have had their answers to our questions published in print and online no later than Friday’s editions. What follows are answers from Bruce Schactler, who is running for Kodiak City Council.
Q: The City Council raised city employee wages earlier this year. Does the city have the funding to maintain those raises in future years without cutting services or raising taxes?
A: As a potential new councilmember, I am not familiar enough with the current and projected budget to give a completely informed answer about this. If the question is whether or not we can afford these particular raises, I have to assume that the current Council members did not give these pay raises and produce a deficit while doing so.
Q: There has been much public discussion recently about the absence of affordable housing in Kodiak, and the effect it is having on our ability to attract and retain health care employees, public safety workers and school teachers, among others. What role, if any, should the City Council play in finding a solution to this problem?
A: I’m not sure what the questioner’s definition of “affordable” housing is, but I do not see a specific role of the city to immediately and directly do anything about it. The city should continue to work directly with the borough, the state, our DC delegation, the USCG and the Native corporations to make land available for building new housing and do it in a manner that gives access to that land in a way that is not for only the highest bidder — maybe a lottery with the land sold at appraised value. The solution is more access for land to build new houses and this should be a very high priority for the entire community.
Q: When you look at the impact of inflation, the status of COVID money and last year’s loss in principal for the Permanent Fund, what does this mean for City of Kodiak funding next year?
A: It means challenges and opportunities are all going to be a moving target. The questioner is describing State of Alaska and Congressional funds, both dedicated but not received, as well as the theoretical and potential funding. We can work directly with our DC delegation, our state delegation and the agencies that run the processes. This list is all about “free money,” the kind of money that we have relied on for some time now. I would like to suggest that we need to expand our local tax base through new development of any and all kinds, such as job-training facilities for our “#3 in the US” port, including expanded and specific facilities to attract more of the tremendous seafood business that leaves Alaska for the winter each year.
Q: If the City of Kodiak needs to reduce spending or increase taxes next year, where do you stand?
A: I am not at all interested in increasing taxes. I will do my best to help figure out how to keep our current taxes from going up. Again, we need to expand our tax base through specific economic development tailored to Kodiak. We have one of Alaska’s cheapest and most sustainable electrical costs and incoming transportation systems. These facts alone should encourage new businesses to establish themselves here.
Q: If cuts in the City of Kodiak budget need to be made next year, what area(s) do you think could afford to be trimmed?
A: I have been watching the city budget, and have thoughts on much of it. However, with the technicalities of current contracts and obligations and our most stable funding sources intricately woven together I will need to work with the new council and staff to accurately address this question with specifics.
Q: The City of Kodiak’s population peaked in 1990, when it totaled 6,389 people. Since the year 2000, the City of Kodiak’s population has declined by 14.3%. What, if anything, should the Kodiak City Council do to try to stop the decline?
A: First of all, see my answer… about housing. To keep people here, we must concentrate on economic development — on new business, on new money, on new economic activity and more simply on access to land for building homes. We can’t continue to simply work on community development, which only COSTS money. We must also work on the new things that will make money, in the form of jobs, new economic activity and an expanded tax base.
Q: What should the Kodiak City Council be doing, if anything, to try to keep more young adults from leaving the island once they’ve finished their education?
A: This is a similar question and answer as [the previous one] — expanded economic development!! We must give them a reason — new reasons — that will fuel a desire to stay here as they look to make a life and a family with clear and positive potential for the future. If they are leaving now, we need new reasons for them to stay. With new business comes the even greater need than we currently have for a larger workforce, educated/trained specifically for new opportunity and new jobs
Q: In what area(s) is the Kodiak City Council doing its best work in regard to how it serves City of Kodiak residents?
A: The great and constant work of the public works crew as directed through the Council seems to keep the infrastructure in pretty good shape. They have also done a good job at keeping the city’s share of property taxes level.
Q: What should be the Kodiak City Council’s top priority for the next five years?
A:
1) Increased support for the fishing and associated processing industry.
2) Embrace the world famous history, culture and wildlife of Kodiak in a way that encourages more visitors to come to Kodiak with more opportunities during their visit.
3) Leverage our Kodiak notoriety into new opportunity, new development and new cultural opportunity that will make Kodiak an even better place to live than it is today. We have invested in the professional help needed in Juneau and DC to get grant money for community development. We need to make an even larger investment to best develop our economic development — create a “Kodiak Economy Workforce” made up of City, Borough, Native, Tourism, Fisheries, Business and USCG leaders to create a near- and long-term plan for our economy. It works. We can look to other regions that have made such a model work very well.
I’ve been in just about every boat harbor and seaside city from here, westward and from here to San Francisco. I have seen what works and what doesn’t, and I know that Kodiak can do and be much better! This is my 50th year in Kodiak, and I think I can offer some new focus and ideas for us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.